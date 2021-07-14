Sheriff’s reports for the week of July 11, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 15-21:

June 15

-Penalty for practicing law without license from the 2700 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief, harassing communications from the 300 block of Circle G. Drive. A lug and a nut for a truck valued at $15 were damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from Valleydale Road and Thorn Berry Drive, Birmingham.

-Found property from the 0 block of StoneCrest Drive, Birmingham. A Michael Kors wallet and contents were recovered.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 435, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Diamond Lane, Montevallo. A shirt valued at $25 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Suggs Drive, Helena.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2017 Toyota Corolla sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 15000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A 2003 Nissan Xterra SE 4X4 was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 5100 block of Stratford Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Suggs Drive, Helena.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Gable Lane, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from Rich Drive, Chelsea. A total of $5,845.77 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property third degree from the 200 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville. A Snap-On wallet, cash app card and $100 in cash was stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 7800 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea. A glass bowl from a marijuana pipe containing residue was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 2700 block of Saddlecreek Trail, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7800 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

June 16

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, interference with domestic violence emergency call from the 3400 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. Two plastic straws with residue, a glass pipe with residue and a single round of ammunition (to be destroyed) were recovered.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 6200 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A door frame was damaged.

-Reckless endangerment, criminal mischief from Shelby County 26 near Camp Branch Road, Alabaster. A 2003 Chevy Silverado was damaged with paint shot on the front driver’s side window and front fender.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Methamphetamine (3 grams), glass pipe with residue and a used syringe were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Strickland Road, Columbiana.

-Reckless endangerment, criminal mischief third degree from Shelby County 61 near Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. A 2005 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from an unnamed location. PVC water pipe (10 feet) valued at $35 was stolen, accounting for approximately $400 in damages. The suspect dug up the section of pipe on an easement that supplied water to the victim’s home.

-Incident from the 17000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of Valentine Circle, Wilsonville. Sunglasses valued at $300 and a Snap-On flashlight valued at $200 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 4800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Missing person/juvenile from the 100 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Griffin Lake Trace,

Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 20 block of Smith Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 0 block of Grant Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 300 block of North Highland Ridge Court, Chelsea.

-Burglary from Southwood Drive, Alabaster. Miscellaneous personal property was stolen.

June 17

-Elder abuse and neglect from the 600 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 600 block of Dorough Road, Columbiana.

-Obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest from the 600 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 5900 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Vapor Thrift Store, Birmingham. A window pane was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident-evidence from the 4800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. Marijuana (337 grams), two pre-rolled cannabis sticks, pipe and jar with unknown residue, and “Whip-It” drug paraphernalia container.

-Domestic investigation from the 3100 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-Theft fourth degree from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. Red Bull (approximately 24 cases) valued at $200.43 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, domestic violence-menacing from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A Motorola stylus valued at $299, Alcate V3 valued at $150, Samsung Galaxy J7 valued at $150, .40-caliber Glock firearm, .38 special Taurus firearm and $500 in assorted U.S. currency were stolen.

-Unlawful imprisonment, harassment from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A Motorola E5 valued at $60 was stolen.

-Theft of property, identity theft from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at the YMCA, Birmingham. A total of $1,763 was stolen via fraudulent purchases.

-Domestic violence by strangulation from the 800 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, theft of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. Clonazepam (0.5 milligram) was stolen.

-Elder abuse and neglect from the 600 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6000 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham. An Alabama tag was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Bar Harbor Way, Columbiana. Marijuana (3.2 grams) and a wooden box with metal pipe with marijuana residue were reported.

June 18

-Civil dispute from the 5800 block of Shelby County 51, Wilsonville.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 2900 block of Clydebank Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3300 block of Tartan Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 6500 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A 1994 or 1996 Grumman LLV was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Shelby County 22, Montevallo. A black wrought iron bench valued at $150 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway, Alabaster. Miscellaneous items valued at $781.84 and miscellaneous items valued at $34.12 were reported.

-Theft of property second degree from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Panther Farms AR-15 valued at $850 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Theft first degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2017 BMW X5 valued at $35,000, Lenovo laptop valued at $1,400, Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $1,320, $100 in cash, five MasterCard credit cards and four Visa credit cards were stolen.

-Theft from the 3300 block of Tartan Circle, Birmingham. An HP laptop valued at $650, Apple laptop valued at $2,000 and DVD adapter for Apple laptop valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe valued at $68,000 was stolen.

June 19

-Property damage from the 11000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A pair of New Balance shoes valued at $155, baby clothes valued at $30 and maternity pants valued at $40 were stolen.

-DUI-combined substance from the 400 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Disorderly conduct from the 3300 block of Tartan Circle, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 70 and Waterford Circle, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, marijuana from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South, Calera. Suspected meth (3.2 grams), suspected marijuana (.02 gram) and a homemade glass pipe with residue were recovered.

-Miscellaneous from the 1000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. An orange strip believed to be suboxone was recovered.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Meadow Creek Lane, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Unauthorized use of motor vehicle from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from an unnamed location.

June 20

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 at Spring Garden Street, Birmingham. A 2014 Dodge Ram sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Property damage from Alabama 119 at Spring Garden Street, Birmingham. A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Moss Rock Trail, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 1800 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2018 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2017 Toyota Tacoma was damaged.

-Theft of property, unauthorized use of vehicle from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A Volks Jetta and a Glock 40-caliber firearm were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Forgotten Lane, Montevallo. A Jimenez 9-millimeter semiautomatic firearm with two magazines valued at $400 and two Craftsman nail guns valued at $400 were stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2021 Kia K5 was damaged.

-Felon registration card from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Diamondback Firearms 9-millimeter pistol was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Theft of property first degree from the 10 block of School Road, Shelby. A 1985 Dodge D-100 was stolen.

-Fraudulent use of credit card, theft of property from the 100 block of Great Pine Road, Leeds. Two debit cards were stolen, and five attempted credit card charges were reported.

June 21

-Menacing from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Injured animal from the 400 block of Green Glade Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of McGuire Road, Pelham. A 2011 Ford F-350 valued at $17,000, Craftsman tools (impact drill and sockets) valued at $1,000 and steel plate fuel tank full of Diesel fuel valued at $200 were stolen.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. An Emerson flat screen TV valued at $800, Kenwood home stereo valued at $200, Bose speakers valued at $600, Bear Bryant signed picture, Poulan chainsaw valued at $130 and a knife collection were stolen.

-Destruction of state property by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Flooring of a female padded cell was damaged.

-Burglary third degree from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A table, metal and wood valued at $30 and a lamp valued at $40 were stolen.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Domestic violence-criminal trespass from the 900 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-SORNA violation-failure to register with law enforcement from the 90 block of Southwood Trail, Alabaster.