Land transactions for the week of July 4, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 24-June 1:
May 24
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Praful Muralidhar Shenoy, for $261,445, for Lot 1670 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Praful Muralidhar Shenoy, for $257,445, for Lot 1563 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-James W. Crawford to James W. Crawford, for $421,773, for Lot 9 in Belvedere Cove Phase 1 Final Plat.
-James and Allene Anderson Revocable Trust to Allene Brown Anderson, for $287,000, for Lot 130 in Wynlake Phase 4C.
-Kay M. Boyd to Rong Hao Li, for $155,800, for Lot 46 in Greenfield Sector 4 Sectors 4 and 6.
-Timothy Joe Farish to Boulton Properties LLC, for $217,000, for Lot 22 in Cedar Grove @ Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.
-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $342,000, for Lots 611 and 729 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A, and Lots 703 and 707 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Jennifer Setzer Polek to John Kirby McFarland, for $900,000, for Lot 428 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I.
-Jermichael L. Alford to Pauline Wanjiru Michere, for $261,000, for Lot 35 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.
-Askew Adams to Kimona S. Tolbert, for $2,500, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Charles B. St. John to Elaine B. St. John, for $201,735, for Lot 13 in Shire Valley Farms.
-Two Springs Properties LLC to Jacqueline Holdbrooks, for $71,000, for Lot 3 in Two Springs Estates.
-Michael Bick to Louis J. Willie, for $256,000, for Lot 909 in Old Cahaba Sector 9.
-Alabama Lane Partners LLC to Troy Ficken Duell, for $460,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-James T. Rasco to Thomas Phillip Burns, for $7,425, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kelly Aune, for $490,218, for Lot B-141 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.
-Dr. David C. Todd LLC to RTMercer Properties LLC, for $420,000, for Lot 150 in Southlake Park a Condominium.
-Mildred Jeanette Collie to Lorenza Williams, for $29,360, for Lot 1 in Liberty Heights.
-Kelli A. Bishop to Kelli A. Bishop, for $191,700, for Lot 8 in Greenfield Sector I.
-Steven Bailey to Ashley Gann, for $215,000, for Lot 138 in Siluria Mills Property Line Map.
-William O’Neal Griffin to Deloris A. Burke, for $420,000, for Lot 5 in Parc at Greystone.
-Rodger D. Edmonds to Finny Benny, for $440,000, for Lot 2908 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.
-Gail B. Horn to Derek R. Burrow, for $510,000, for Lot 46 in Mill Springs Estates 3rd Sector Resurvey Lots 45 and 46.
-Amy E. Platt to Emily Driscoll, for $165,000, for Lot 4 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.
-Michael W. Warren to Charles T. Barco, for $823,000, for Lot 835 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Phase I.
-Ronald L. Hadder to Herbert T. Knechel, for $245,500, for Lot 25 in Colonial Oaks Phase I.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Tam Thi Hoai Tran, for $316,575, for Lot 224 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.
-Cassandra Ragazzoni to Xavius Gowdy, for $275,000, for Lot 7-34 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector.
-Nancy S. Chambers to Nancy S. Chambers, for $209,700, for Lot 4 in Butte Woods Ranch.
-Sharon B. Schmidt to Tudor Enterprises Inc., for $162,000, for Lot 8 in Mission Hills Second Sector.
-Karen Hilyer Pressley to Gregory L. Stroud, for $335,000, for Lot 2232 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 3.
-Danny C. Griffin to Luis Guerra, for $45,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.
-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,205,000, for Lots 1701, 1702, 1703, 1704, 1705, 1706, 1707, 1708, 1709, 1710, 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1717, 1718, 1719, 1720 and 1721 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.
-Jacquelyn Kovarovics to Thomas Haynes, for $235,000, for Lot 107 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase II.
-Marsha Holmes Tucker to James Joshua Dickerson, for $285,000, for Lot 17 in Park Forest First Sector.
-Colleen J. Oldham to Jamie Leigh Piserchio, for $729,900, for Lot 1003 in Blackridge Phase 1A Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Dean Dyer, for $342,680, for Lot 18 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Jenny Banes to Tyler Maxwell McLeod, for $248,000, for Lot 18 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.
-John Anthony Bonanno to Eric J. O’Connor, for $550,000, for Lot 73 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector 1st Phase Resurvey of Lots 73, 74, 75 and 76.
-Montel G. O’Connor to Brandon Jones, for $380,000, for Lot 92 in Meadowbrook Fifth Sector First Phase.
-Lynn Russell Davis to Marc Scholl, for $237,500, for Lot 16 in Calumet Meadows.
-Myra Frances Myrick to Rachel Owens, for $48,000, for property in Section 20, Township 20, Range 2 West.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Michael Alan Denaburg, for $700,884, for Lot 1232A in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.
-Kimberly Lynne Ross Hill to Morgan A. Mitchell, for $271,625, for Lot 107 in Kentwood Third Addition Phase One.
-Juanita Marie Hornsby to Mark D. Gambill, for $135,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Sarah H. Atchison to Dunn Building Company Inc., for $75,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Hal Z. Bowman to Emily O. Morris, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Brynleigh Estates.
-Ronald K. Clemens to Lutavia A. Clemens, for $150,550, for Lot 440 in Weatherly Broadmoor Abbey Sector 25.
-Vernon O. Gay to Vernon O. Gay, for $70,440, for Lot 3 in Dunstans Map and Survey of The Town of Calera.
-Vernon O. Gay to Vernon O. Gay, for $42,800, for Lot 4 in J H Dunstans Map of The Town of Calera.
-Rebecca Molly Gay to Rebecca Molly Kendrick Gay, for $131,650, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.
May 25
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Kelly E. Stephens Pendleton, for $443,762, for Lot 697 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Five Properties LLC to Trent Howard, for $590,000, for property in Section 4, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Julia L. Perkins, for $454,706, for Lot 2056 in Flemming Farms Phase 1A.
-BTNV LLC to State of Alabama, for $97,240, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Alejandro Garcia Hernandez, for $652,201, for Lot 1224 in Blackridge Phase 2.
-James England to Minh Ngoc Tran, for $60,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Chelsea One LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $35,900, for Lot 104 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.
-Chelsea One LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $30,000, for Lot 420 in Lime Creek Phase 4 at Chelsea Preserve.
-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Curtis Richard Darden, for $373,700, for Lot 119 in Willow Branch Sector 1.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Eddie Alvarez, for $708,265.43, for Lot 539 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Betty Bailes Gilbert to Thomas J. Costigan, for $57,500, for Lot 12 in Greystone Farms Lakes Edge Sector Amended Final Record Plat.
-Monica Levene to Crown Properties of AL LLC, for $925,000, for Lot 2 in Huffmans Greystone Resurvey Resubdivision.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-87 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-13 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.
-James Michael Anastasia to Whitney L. Frenette, for $455,000, for Lot 3109 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I Amended Map.
-Dixie Investment Group LLC to Shandra A. Wright, for $370,000, for Lot 51 in Saddle Lake Farms.
-Lauren Durscombe to Michael Hallman, for $190,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Gerald D. Colvin to HCI Pelham Cabin LLC, for $85,000, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Shanna Anderson to Austin Reese, for $135,000, for Lot 238 in Wyndham Wilkerson Phase 4.
-Deborah Butler Ross to Michael Peyton Banes, for $326,000, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Estates.
-Billy W. Reeves to Billy W. Duke, for $35,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Bethany Shramm to Zackary T. Beaupre, for $161,900, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.
-Christopher Scott Brantley to David Nicholas Loeser, for $332,000, for Lots 1, 2, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in T H Brantley Addition.
-David E. Freeman to Steve B. Klein, for $779,500, for Lot 6 in Mountain Cove Subdivision.
-Lori H. Richards to Joseph William Griner, for $329,000, for Lot 1333 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Additions Phase Three.
-Lisa Michelle Taylor to John Troy Howard, for $304,000, for Lot 13 in Greystone Farms English Turn Phase 2 Final Record Plat.
-Ann R. Perry to Kenneth Wade Battles, for $270,000, for Lot 1 in Windstone III.
-Patrick Briles to Christopher Alan Welsh, for $579,000, for Lot 43 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.
-Joe Howard Estes to HPA US1 LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 222 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.
-Thomas Albert Lampella to James L. Coggeshall, for $235,000, for Lot 29 in Navajo Pines.
-Laura Ledlow to Jorge Gonzalez Garcia, for $210,000, for Lot 27 in Park Forest First Sector.
-SDH Birmingham LLC to Corey Jerel Parker, for $240,715, for Lot 16 in Country View Estates Phase 3 Resurvey of Lots 15 and 16.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Kimberly R. Hill, for $389,875, for Lot 134 in Simms Landing Phase IB Final Plat.
-Anh Dao Nguyen Le to Megan E. Cox, for $210,000, for Lot 444 in Wyndham Rockhampton Sector Phase II.
-Willow Lake First Sector LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $30,000, for Lot 116 in Willow Branch Sector 1.
-Zachary James Graves to Andres Felipe Rojas Bernal, for $262,000, for Lot 7-118 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.
-Robert Ward to Lawrence Joseph O’Donnell, for $285,000, for Lot 11 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.
-Ora Ervin to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $370,500, for Lot 5 in Hillsboro Phase I Amended Map.
-Scottie D. Holden to Offerpad LLC, for $280,500, for Lot 228 in Old Cahaba Willow Run Sector First Addition.
May 26
-Jonathan L. Wright to J Wright Properties LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 5 in Legacy Meadows.
-Jonathan L. Wright to J Wright Properties LLC, for $3,800,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Gilbert Family Estates Subdivision and property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 28, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.
-Lisa Marie Derringer to Sharron R. Parker, for $246,000, for Lot 61 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.
-Thomas Jordan Gibbs to Edmund Ricco, for $402,000, for Lot 83 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.
-Michael L. Wood to Yarbrough Property Solutions LLC, for $618,500, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Christian Simpson to Jasmine R. Alford, for $395,000, for Lot 30 in Grand Oaks Final Plat.
-Jeff Browning to James Harris, for $2,500, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Gregory B. Carr to Miles Sharp, for $285,500, for Lot 147 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.
-Richard L. Hartsock to Christina Lynn Sly, for $197,500, for Lot 22 in Brookfield Second Sector.
-Glenda P. Castillo to ACL Property LLC, for $350,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Jennifer G. Whisenant to Phillip Hughes, for $444,900, for Lot 3316 in Riverchase Country Club 33rd Addition.
-Willie Torrance to Emily Higginbotham, for $129,500, for Lot 6 in Willow Cove Phase 1.
-Linda D. Conrady to William Brett Rayfield, for $164,000, for Lot 10 in Briarwood First Sector.
-James Michael Mathis to Terry Mayfield, for $410,000, for Lot 63 in Creekview Sector 1.
-Donna B. Jordan to Donna B. Jordan, for $302,800, for Lot 9-82 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.
-Mandie A. Salmon to Yousef Obaid, for $159,000, for Lot 44 in Cambrian Ridge.
-Monty George to Olivia D. Seckinger, for $175,500, for Lot 65 in Stonecreek Phase 4.
-Ross E. Lenoir to Ann M. Daniels, for $185,000, for Lot 5 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.
-Flemming Partners LLC to James H. Everett, for $478,448, for Lot 4138 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.
-Lillian Rose Roan to Christopher S. Oyer, for $230,000, for Lot 8 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Venkata Vamsi Siva Krishna Vura, for $435,156, for Lot 2044 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-E. Farley Moody to Renta Property Caldwell LLC, for $250,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.
-John W. Herring to Norman W. Naccari, for $528,000, for Lot 44 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.
-Timothy E. Wilson to Derrick Smith, for $449,000, for Lot 3 in Shadow Oak Estates.
-Glenn Bomar to Jason Harmon, for $699,000, for Lot 43 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.
-Linda D. Conrady to William Brett Rayfield, for $164,000, for Lot 10 in Briarwood First Sector.
-Mid South Steel Inc. to Welborn Street Properties LLC, for $1,700,000, for Lot 3 in Pelham Industrial Plaza.
-Sara H. Howard to Sara H. Howard, for $18,000, for Lot 9 in Highlands Subdivision.
-Erica Michelle Monypenny to Unicel Garcia Esquivel, for $305,000, for Lot 54 in Lacey’s Grove Phase 1.
-Monica Clennon Ashmore to Erica Monypenny, for $305,000, for Lot 16 in Southwind Sector.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Morgan Leigh Tate, for $184,110, for Lot 39 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Giffin Properties LLC to Roshanda Holston, for $247,000, for Lot 56 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1 Final Plat.
-Jonathan Baggett to Glenn David Bedsole, for $350,000, for Lot 14 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes First Sector.
-Cherry G. Guidry to C & B Investments LLC, for $80,000, for Lot 9 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fourth Sector.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Kathleen Marie Spencer, for $492,097, for Lot 4110 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Myron Keeshaun Thomas, for $642,561, for Lot 1219 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.
-Vincent T. Parker to Michael L. Moats, for $165,000, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.
May 27
-Lindsay A. Phillips to John Micheal Parsons, for $12,020, for Lot 47 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.
-Davisblack LLC to Brent J. Boudoin, for $150,000, for property in Section 5, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 6, Township 20, Range 1 West.
-Steven A. Minor to Cheryl L. Verdi, for $106,133.33, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Joanna Keith Lawler to Nathan Morris Jordan, for $190,000, for Lot 119 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.
-Charles Vincent Troncale to David Michael Derringer, for $269,900, for Lot 170 in Chandalar South Third Sector.
-Anginette Arrington to Carey Hill, for $268,000, for Lot 87 in Hidden Forest.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Talesia Afeia Maria Morris, for $279,295, for Lot 302 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.
-Kaitlin Hill to Heather Leah White, for $401,000, for Lot 25 in Southpointe Fourth Sector Amended Map.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Candace N. Lamberto, for $262,100, for Lot 1579 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christopher Xavier Jones, for $290,300, for Lot 1571 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
-Michael W. Murry to Donna K. Suitts, for $365,000, for Lot 17 in Sunny Meadows.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jennifer Samson, for $464,713, for Lot 682 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-J. Stephen Flowers to Anna Guarino Hamblen, for $487,500, for Lot 4015 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.
-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to James Carson Schweer, for $343,400, for Lot 19 in Adams Ridge Second Sector Addition.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Cory Dangelo Cockrell, for $185,010, for Lot 54 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Sheila A. Clemons to Ian Walker, for $200,000, for Lots 19, 20 and 21 in Central Hills Subdivision.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Evelyne W. Ngugi, for $178,918, for Lot 86 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Dieguez Marino Holdings LLC to SGF Holdings LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 1-B2 in Narrows Commercial Subdivision Sector 1.
-Holly Pipp to Terrell Mickens, for $261,500, for Lot 16 in Park Forest First Sector.
-Ronnie Wilks to Timothy Wilson, for $96,000, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Martha J. Wilson to Brandy Wilson Eaton, for $143,200, for Lot 28 in Braelinn Village Phase I.
-Ondria D. Eaton to Byron K. Eaton, for $186,600, for Lot 36 in Greenfield Sector Five.
-Bobbie G. Aultman to James Floyd Turner, for $525,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Springs Ranch.
-Stanford Wesley Lewis to VSP Birmingham LLC, for $178,500, for Lot 25 in Berryhill 3rd Sector.
-Lanaka Turner Miller to FKH SFR Propco D L P, for $203,500, for Lot 17 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector One.
-Jeffrey A. Knight to Jason A. Carver, for $189,000, for Lot 13 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Heather James Beagles to Bruce Irons, for $250,000, for Lot 229 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.
-Barbara L. Whiting to Taylor Tressillian, for $160,000, for Lot 2 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.
-John L. Mitchell to Wilhelm A. Laechelt, for $175,000, for Lot 55 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.
-Jared Adams to Dianne Calamas, for $341,000, for Lot 29 in Indian Valley Third Sector.
-Diana White Charles to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $184,500, for Lot 8 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.
-Annetta Cohill to Annetta Cohill, for $235,400, for Lots 1 and 2 in Rhodens Parcel Resurvey and Lot 3 in Parkers Subdivision Second Addition.
-Clara P. Dunham to Clara P. Dunham, for $275,400, for Lot 27 in Cobblestone Square.
-John L. Atchison to James Tew, for $69,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jacob Campbell, for $282,455, for Lot 1574 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.
May 28
-Flemming Partners LLC to Sky Kitchens, for $462,341, for Lot 2010 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to William G. Everett, for $401,260, for Lot 232 in Camelllia Ridge Phase 21.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Matthew B. Head, for $686,327, for Lot 1223 in Blackridge Phase 2.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Alicia A. Balliett, for $182,590, for Lot 55 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Martha Nell Paulk to R. Barry Haynes, for $126,980, for Lot 1 in Crawfords Addition to Genery Gap.
-Courtney L. Hoeppner to Edward C. Hoffman, for $520,000, for Lot 468 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-Revelle L. Henderson to Larry Allen Tyler, for $315,000, for Lot 19 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.
-Frank W. Verdi to Scott D. Minor, for $106,133.33, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Andrew J. Engles to James Taylor Cox, for $230,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Danny D. Stewart to Thornton Holdings LLC, for $800,000, for property in Section 5, Township 19, Range 1 West, property in Section 6, Township 19, Range 1 West and property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Flemming Partners LLC to James Langan, for $424,075, for Lot 4137 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Catherine Cruz Fernandez, for $195,220, for Lot 34 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jennifer Walz Lowe, for $445,886, for Lot 684 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Nathan Stamps to BFS Properties LLC, for $72,500, for Lots 19 and 20 in Original Plan of Montevallo.
-Kimberly Griffith McFall to Lucy M. Barr, for $169,900, for Lot 207 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.
-Authentic Building Company LLC to Kenneth B. York, for $610,000, for Lot 902 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector a Final Plat.
-Paul Brownlee Dickson to Jerry Z. Bailey, for $400,000, for Lot 102 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.
-Sherry M. Dritlein to Donald C. Smith, for $595,000, for Lot 6 in Bentley Addition to Shelby Shores Sector II Amended Map.
-Brett Weldon to Thomas Holcombe, for $192,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Horace Vincent to Stephen K. Thomaston, for $200,000, for Lot 38 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Ann Wiseman McNew to Merin Investments LLC, for $132,570, for Lot 6 in Shannon Glen.
-Patricia Slama to Jimmy Davis, for $25,940, for property in Section 1, Township 18D, Range 1 East.
-William S. Robinson to Tony Mayhew, for $50,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.
-Cristopher T. Bell to Deep South Partners LLC, for $265,500, for Lot 33 in Sunny Meadows Second Sector.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joel T. Caldwell, for $342,850, for Lot 7079 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Justin Morris, for $517,652, for Lot 2021 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.
June 1
-Lauren Acre to Spencer Henley Dill, for $152,000, for Lot 49 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.
-Citizens Bank of Fayette to Kenny Lavell Martin, for $25,000, for Lot 45 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.
-Patricia C. Dietlein to Diane P. Dietlein Cox, for $189,540, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Crispin, for $302,075, for Lot 10 in Mallard Landing Phase I.
-Reba P. Gardner to Nathan Richey, for $13,000, for property in Section 22, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Matthew J. Huff to Timothy C. Williams, for $270,000, for Lot 161 in Reserve at Timberline.
-Hugh I. Leader to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 7 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham Phase Two.
-HBH Realty Inc. to Josie B. Edberg, for $145,000, for Lot 1107 in Horizon a Condominium.
-Joy J. Martin to Jared John Vaughn, for $473,600, for Lot 58 in Windchase Givianpours Addition to Meadow Brook.
-Roger Wade Howard to David Alan Howard, for $137,600, for Lot 9 in Plantation South Second Sector Phase No. 1.
-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Andrew Douglas Hudspeath, for $385,200, for Lot 116 in Willow Branch Sector 1.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Sanora Lenea Allen, for $218,580, for Lot 45 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to George Jolly, for $521,333, for Lot 631 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Andrea Meri Sanderfur to Gwendolyn Barnett, for $205,000, for Lot 773 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Joshua Lopez Roque, for $237,340, for Lot 94 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Daniel C. Wilson, for $797,322.30, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Leacroft Lawrence McKay, for $185,630, for Lot 49 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Barbara Renee Pitts to Teresa Hand, for $6,970, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Lakeevis D. Tabb, for $536,773, for Lot 336 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Michael Kristoffer Martinson, for $208,350, for Lot 81 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brittany Tedder Staggs, for $300,950, for Lot 1642 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-RC Birmingham LLC to Kelley Renee Conner, for $185,900, for Lot 56 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Kendall Janorschke, for $583,674, for Lot 333 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Mixed Use Subdivision Final Plat.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carl David Lowery, for $337,145, for Lot 92 in Creekview Sector 1.
-Jennifer Kennedy Solomon to Carol T. Thomas, for $405,000, for Lot 23 in Beaumont Phase 5 Resurvey of Lots 1-31 Final Plat.
-Judy H. Collins to Judy Hall Collins, for $500, for Lots 8 and 14 in Cahaba River Estates.
-Bruce A. Parsons to Michael Gibbons, for $370,000, for Lot 41 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sectors.
-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to April Marie Hammel, for $433,460, for Lot 126 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.
-Gregory Allen Sankey to David Jay Sawyer, for $479,900, for Lot 14 in Brook Highland 1st Sector.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Walter A. Bruce, for $408,900, for Lot 840 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Glenn Stephen Crawford, for $396,982.38, for Lot 517 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.
-Eddleman Residential LLC to Stephen Joel Kane, for $281,078, for Lot 7-62 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.
-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $93,000, for Lot 202 and 204 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.
-RC Birmingham LC to Ana Karen Nunez, for $183,790, for Lot 59 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Bruna Monaliza Carvalho Da Costa Dias, for $304,400, for Lot 1617 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.
-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Iay Holdings LLC, for $219,900, for Lot 237 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 729 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 703 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 611 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.
-Hidden Meadows LTD to Ponderosa Rescue Ranch LLC, for $3,900,000, for property in Section 34, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.
-Hidden Meadows LTD to Ponderosa Rescue Ranch LLC, for xxx, for property in Section 2, Township 18 South, Range 1 East, property in Section 3, Township 18 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 35, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.
-David S. Green to Nancy Caroline Park, for $240,000, for Lot 215 in Brynleigh Estates 2nd Sector.
-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Charles Carter, for $214,900, for Lot 94 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.
-James D. Pugh to Jonathan David Lybrand, for $192,500, for Lot 17 in Navajo Hills Sixth Sector.
-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to SFRES 1 LLC, for $659,700, for Lots 93, 233 and 234 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.
-Stacey E. Holland to Amanda Williams Grantham, for $505,000, for Lot 10 in Liberty Cove.
-Jesse B. Hyde to John Michael Pipp, for $400,000, for Lot 1 in Dogwood Hollow Estates.
-Waypoint Stonecrest Owner LLC to Oak Mountain Apartment Owner LLC, for $51,000,000, for property in Section 5, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.
-Henry I. Morrison to Keith Earl Kirby, for $431,500, for Lot 33 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 11.
-Derek Payne Wester to Jason L. Smith, for $430,000, for Lot 343 in Brook Highlands 7th Sector.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Nathan Dowell Bailey, for $223,050, for Lot 103 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Scott O. Short to Shawnta McCants, for $259,900, for Lot 8 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.
-Nancy M. Prescott to Kevin Price, for $745,000, for Lot 1729 in Highland Lakes 17th Sector Re Subdivision.
-James Battiest to Jimmy Hester, for $70,000, for property in Section 24, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.
-Latanya P. Johnson to Charles D. Saggus, for $525,000, for Lot 3 in Emerald Mountain at Meadowbrook Sector One.
-Deborah Dean Gerock to Joshua B. Cannington, for $615,000, for Lot 1817 in Highland Lakes 18th Sector Phase 1.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jonathan Nikolas Uribe, for $204,550, for Lot 107 in Stonebriar Phase 2.
-Adams Homes LLC to Henry I. Morrison, for $314,785, for Lot 118 in Colonial Oaks Phase 2.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Derrick D. Skipwith, for $625,358, for Lot 1211 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.
-Flemming Partners LLC to Frank Vincent Brocato, for $475,880, for Lot 4106 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.
-Barbara C. Morgan to Vinesh R. Gagnani, for $265,117, for Lot 36 in Southlake Townhomes Second Addition a Resurvey of Lots 21 through 43 part of 44.
-Zachary T. Lovoy to Debra Ann Lovoy, for $125,510, for Lot 18 in Shannon Glenn.
-Sola Properties LLC to Ashley Franklin, for $180,000, for Lot 31 in Canyon Park Townhomes.
-Highway 402 Storage LLC to Heath Trumbly, for $152,000, for Lot 4 in Rice Acres Sector 2.
-Charles Thaler Bailey to Danny H. Wong, for $180,000, for Lot 5 in Southwind First Sector.
-Lauren Anne Headley to Lauren Anne Headley, for $45,040, for property in Section 32, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.
-Ronald D. Holt to Johnny Baird Pickett, for $210,000, for Lot 147 in Weatherly Chandler Sector 16.
-Dorothy W. Kehl to Jason Newell Davis Burr, for $148,000, for Lot 1710 in Horizon a Condominium.
-BAF 3 LLC to BAF Assets 3 LLC, for $1,276,600, for Lot 39 in Dearing Downs 12th Addition 2nd Phase, Lot 45 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1, Lot 4 in Plantation South 1st Sector Amended Map, Lot 576 in Waterford Highlands Section 4 Phase 1, Lot 21 in Monte Tierra First Addition and Lot 48 in Union Station Phase One.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $68,000, for Lot 106 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $1,080,000, for Lots 4, 5, 6, 8, 12, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 in Henley Sector 1.
-Michele M. Corser to John W. Woltersdorf, for $310,000, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.
-Jerry Amon Sharp to Daniel J. Boggio, for $220,000, for Lot 45 in Southern Hills Sector 6 Phase One.
-Rosella M. Williams to James Edward Dean, for $400,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-Tracie Cannady to Andrew John Engels, for $402,400, for Lot 456 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase II Final Plat.
-Classic American Homes Inc. to Jerry Haynes Henderson, for $482,900, for Lot 53 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase 2.
-Cassie Davis to Juan L. Contreras, for $230,000, for Lot 231 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.
-Jaimie M. Nesmith to James C. Shackelford, for $270,000, for Lot 9 in Shelby Forest Estates.
-Ginger Jordan to Bridgett Cox, for $150,000, for Lot 18 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Caron A. Van Waardenburg to Andrew Roger Edwards, for $395,000, for Lot 121 in Camellia Ridge.
-Laura C. Griffin to George Brady Wright, for $280,000, for Lot 7 in Pecan Grove.
-Melba Davis Holloway to James Mark Bishop, for $180,000, for Lot 8 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1.
-Sara L. Buckmaster to Lucas A. Reeves, for $228,000, for Lot 733 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.
