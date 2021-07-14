Land transactions for the week of July 11, 2021
The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from June 2-3:
June 2
-Barbara Poe McDonald to Gene Edward Brasher, for $12,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.
-Oron T. Bolding to Khaleel Karim Gillani, for $391,000, for Lot 29 in Bent River Phase IV Resurvey #1.
-Thomas B. Weems to Olysses Gerald, for $286,000, for Lot 101 in Navajo Hills Ninth Sector.
-Sergey Lubarsky to Directed Trust Company, for $125,000, for Lot 118 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Ahronda D. James to Aisha H. Thorn, for $299,900, for Lot 1601 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.
-William G. Everett to Mattie Pearl Ryan, for $268,000, for Lot 104 in Beaver Creek Preserve Second Sector.
-Jolen Ware to Ian D. Saverse, for $145,000, for Lot 52 in Park Forest Village.
-Leigh Ann Hyche to George D. Hall, for $375,000, for Lot 2543 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.
-Embridge Homes LLC to Tommy Byron Beam, for $591,070, for Lot 409 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.
-Michelle E. D’Ambra to Jaren Aksut, for $1,390,000, for Lot 3 in St. Charles at Greystone Phase II.
-Donna L. McDaniel to Donna S. Marcrum, for $559,000, for Lot 52 in Parc at Greystone.
-Tyrone Pegues to Tracie Young, for $367,000, for Lot 473 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 3.
-Michael A. Gibbons to Jesse B. Hyde, for $655,000, for property in Section 32, Township 19 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Edward B. Parkerson to Erin Melissa Coleman Labrato, for $585,000, for Lot 34 in Weatherly Subdivision.
-Blake Labrato to Alana Nelson, for $399,900, for Lot 7 in Kenneland Valley.
-Amy Flowers to Lauren Elizabeth Brawley, for $164,900, for Lot 58 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase II.
-Shane P. Johnson to Brian Chambers, for $360,000, for Lot 18 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.
-Kevin L. Ellis to Elizabeth F. McCurry, for $290,000, for Lot 143 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.
-Danny Verdun Wheeler to Allen Grier, for $251,000, for Lot 195 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.
-Jeremy R. Elliott to Gloria Elena Rios Gallegos, for $310,000, for Lots 34 and 35 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.
-Michael Anthony Heard to Khalid Khribeche, for $515,000, for Lot 5 in Woodlands Sector 4 Final Plat.
-Howard Lewis Sumner to Jordan Richard Coward, for $385,000, for Lot 66 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.
-Florrie J. Davis to Shelby Resources Inc., for $175,000, for Lot 45 in Falliston Sector 3 Phase I.
-City of Hoover to Gibson & Anderson Construction Inc., for $85,000, for Lot 7 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase I.
-Threeponder LLC to James E. Parks, for $213,205, for Lot 106 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II Resurvey No. 12.
-Cornerstone Property LLC to James E. Parks, for $225,000, for Lot 100 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II No. 11A.
-Daniel E. Henderson to Ellison Jones Henderson, for $485,550, for Lot 28 in Mountain View Lake Company Second Sector.
-Justin Ford to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $351,900, for Lot 1 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.
-James and Phyllis Lyons Family Trust to Tony Steve Lyons, for $182,900, for Lot 18 in Navajo Hills Fourth Sector.
-Cody P. Ferraez to John Michael Alford, for $750,000, for Lot 13-AA in Cahaba Falls Resurvey of Lot 13A of a Resurvey of Lots 13 & 14 and Lot 18 in Cahaba Falls Phase 3.
-Angeline Harkness to Gaythan Renee VonMallinckrodt, for $148,700, for Lot 79 in Daventry Sector II.
-Linda S. Self to Thomas Skelton, for $290,000, for Lot 36 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.
-Elizabeth Alford to Samuel Ross Henderson, for $600,000, for Lot 20 in Cahaba Falls Phase 3 Final Plat.
-Karen Martin to Christopher Martin, for $317,100, for Lot 721 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.
-Lance Gibson to Justin R. Rolling, for $699,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Ashley Brooke Palladino to David Long, for $330,000, for Lot 116 in Chelsea Station.
June 3
-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Aaron Manning, for $261,900, for Lot 28 in Waterstone Phase 3.
-Josh Taylor to Paul C. Wilhems, for $135,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.
-Janet Waddy Rogers to Kristin Marie Lewis, for $181,125, for Lot 8 in Indian Hills Second Sector First Addition.
-Kristen Henderson Miller to Michael A. Edwards, for $138,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.
-John W. Strauss to Shannon Perry Berg, for $580,000, for Lot 9 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase VI.
-Frank A. Sampson to SMB Properties Inc., for $65,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes First Addition.
-Jeanne Dockery to Cahaba Lily Properties LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 26 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Plat.
-Bear Ventures Group LLC to Falcon Manor Holdings LLC, for $1,000,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.
-Matthew Joiner to Gena McCalla Alexander, for $187,500, for Lot 7 in Hayesbury Phase 3 Final Plat.
-City of Pelham to Summer Classics Properties LLC, for $1,062,515, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.
-James D. Skelton to Matthew B. Smith, for $580,000, for Lot 133 in Weatherly Sector 4.
-John Davis to Eric Michael Williams, for $890,000, for Lot 3 in Greystone 4th Sector Phase II First Addition Resurvey of Lots 3-A and 3-B.
-David Mark Pershan to Judd Allen Hamilton, for $414,900, for Lot 44 in Timberline Phase 2.
-Eagles Nest Development LLC to Giau Le, for $85,000, for Lot 7 in Eagle Nest.
-Danielle M. Lybbert to Daniel Austin Stewart, for $284,500, for Lot 20 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition.
-Merchant Development Inc. to Keyondra R. Willis, for $260,000, for Lot 13 in Southwind First Sector.
-Cyrus B. Brown to Thomas L. Ricketts, for $520,000, for Lot 713 in Kilderran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Joshua D. Martin to Paige Lainer McGaughy, for $170,000, for Lot 6 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector One Revised Map.
-Cody L. Harris to Ashley White, for $185,000, for Lot 99 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.
-Donald M. Meadows to Travis L. Gibson, for $390,000, for Lot 2 in Lorino Meadows Family Subdivision.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to McLane Anderson Griffin, for $560,610, for Lot 37 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Sara Elizabeth Wilcoxen, for $331,115, for Lot 122 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Katrina McMillan, for $328,209, for Lot 128 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-David Thomas Cline to David T. Cline, for $10,000, for Lot 7-40 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A Final Plat.
-Jeremy Lynn to Jay Satterfield, for $298,000, for Lot 731 in Riverwoods Seventh Sector Phase I Final Plat.
-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nicholas A. Drake, for $366,500, for Lot 102 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.
-Tia B. Stewart to Nathaniel Chad Childers, for $255,000, for Lot 1 in Plantation South 3rd Sector Phase III.
-Jack Tatum to William C. Woodruff, for $354,000, for Lot 21 in Emerald Parc Subdivision.
-Nicholas A. Drake to Orlan Winborn, for $220,000, for Lot 13 in Amberly Woods 2nd Sector.
-Barbara H. Parker to Asia Nicole Davison, for $296,000, for Lot 74 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.
-Heather N. Sawyer to Dovey McWhorter, for $128,000, for Lot 97 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lot 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.
-Joe Tidmore to Palmer & Son Inc., for $287,500, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.
-Ann Drennan to Leslie Rutledge, for $31,500, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.
-Gregory Holdings LLC to Michael Lester, for $679,900, for Lot 106 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.
-Laura Katherine Rutledge to Tondin Kathryn Marietta, for $950,000, for Lot 3 in Appaloosa Estates Final Plat.
-James S. Edwards to Amanda Updike, for $185,000, for Lot 35 in Meadows Plat 2.
-Richard Ryan Duke to Casey Hunter Butts, for $272,000, for Lot 38 in Dearing Downs 10th Addition.
-Jeremy B. Bates to James E. Davis, for $320,000, for Lot 229 in Chandalar South Sixth Sector.
-Laura E. Lint Jacoby to Jonathan Michael Brobst, for $172,500, for Lot 28 in Ironwood.
-Barry Lynn Estes to Michael Chilton, for $200,000, for Lot 2 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Third Addition.
-Brenda Godwin to Clyde Lee Godwin, for $193,000, for Lot 3 in Oak Crest Sector One Resurvey.
-Muriel J. Foster to James Elijah Morris, for $230,500, for Lot 18 in Chase Plantation Amended Map Resurvey of Lots 18-24.
-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Hunter James Nabors, for $183,000, for Lot 24 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.
-Timberline Residential Association Inc. to Dennis Frazier, for $218,496, for Lot 131 in Reserve at Timberline.
-Clyde Harrison Park to Sebrina Ann Barrett, for $225,000, for Lot 45 in Scottsdale.
-Zachary B. Cruce to Sean Kevin Lando, for $295,900, for Lot 94 in Nottingham Sector 4.
-Doron Davidovski to Courtni D. Pete, for $235,000, for Lot 178 in Cameron Cove West Sector I.
-Nell Dennis to Ronald E. Mosher, for $155,500, for Lots 26 and 27 in Allendale.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Richard M. Glaves, for $689,890, for Lot 1218 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.
-Blackridge Partners LLC to Amanda Nicole Hopkins, for $651,415, for Lot 1222 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.
-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Randall Schwabacher, for $513,982, for Lot 641 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.
-Eddie Alvarez to Ashley Collins, for $415,900, for Lot 72 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.
-Carina Marisabel Solito to Carina Marisabel Solito, for $33,930, for Lots 1 and 2 in Russell R. Herz Property Resurvey.
-Tammi D. Crowe to Austin Nielsen, for $245,000, for Lot 983 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.
-Leann M. Curran to Leann M. Curran Trust, for $210,400, for Lot 1815 in Perthshire at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.
-Hollie Danielle Pierce to Pierce Properties LLC, for $40,000, for property in Section 10, Township 4 North, Range 15 East.
-Cynthia Nail Royster to Amy Buckley, for $321,500, for Lot 6-3 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.
-Marcus Tyler Smith to Austin Thomas Loyd, for $405,000, for Lot 9-45 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.
-Matthew R. Wilcoxen to Phitchakarn Kindler, for $276,000, for Lot 103 in Hillsboro Phase III.
-Samlee Onderdonk to Tosha Maurice Rainey, for $190,000, for Lot 38 in Southwind Second Sector.
-John Milton Gwin to Jay A. Ridgway, for $240,000, for Lot 206 in Stagecoach Trace Sector 2 Resurvey of Final Plat.
-Stephen D. Rylee to Maci R. Gardner, for $215,000, for Lot 112 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.
-Brandon W. Vice to Allison Johnson, for $286,000, for Lot 33 in Old Cahaba 11 B.
