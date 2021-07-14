Irene Graham

Columbiana

Irene Graham, 82, of Columbiana died Sunday, July 11.

She was born to James and Ada Lou Jones on July 20, 1938. Known by many names -Mom, Wife, Nanny, Aunt Rene, she was the anchor for her entire family.

She is survived by James, her husband of fifty years; two daughters, Sabrina Hughes and Grace Graham; and four grandchildren, Jeffrey Hughes (Shelbie), Jesse Hughes, and Madison and Zoe Graham. She is also survived by three sisters, Syble Jones, Debbie Baker, and Carolyn Feltenburger, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.

The visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 15 at Bolton Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Shelby Gardens of Rest.