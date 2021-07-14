Arrest reports for the week of July 4, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 14-July 3:
Alabaster
June 14
-Donald Wayne Dozier, 41, alias writ of arrest.
-Haley Marie Keller, 29, of Calera, carrying concealed weapon.
June 15
-Matthew Ryan Romine, 35, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance (three counts), drug paraphernalia.
-Jacquelyn Marie Dutton, 56, of Warrior, Alabama, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant.
-Shane Alexander Berkery, 33, of Orlando, Florida, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), drug paraphernalia, carrying pistol unlawfully.
-Michael Houston Howard, 28, of Maylene, alias writ of arrest.
-Evan James Bomer, 24, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence.
Calera
June 18
-Kalen Elizabeth Moyers, 31, of Clanton, DUI-combined substance, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Aubree Alaine Roberson, 19, of Columbiana, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving on wrong side of roadway, driving without headlights, running stop sign.
June 19
-Tekedra Charnae Staffney, 36, of Calera, capital murder-family-gun domestic violence.
-Sylvester Alan Rhine, 60, of Cullman, Alabama, agency assist.
-Benjamin Eric Meacham, 32, of Trussville, failure to appear (two counts).
June 20
-Matthew Thomas Dupree, 47, of Vestavia, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Justin Corbin Butler, 29, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia.
-Saville Shondell Fuller, 48, of Homewood, possession of concealed weapon without permit.
-Sergio Sandoval Luna, 22, of Pinson, failure to appear.
-Michael Shane Lawrence, 31, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief.
-Donny Wayne Partridge, 32, of Shelby, drug paraphernalia.
June 21
-Patrick O’Neal Seay, 41, of Calera, possession of controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
-Jonathan Dale Smith, 59, of Calera, drug paraphernalia.
-Jacobi Martinez Hatch, 20, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).
-John Henry Banks, 31, of Alabaster, receiving stolen property second degree.
-Manuel Joseph Orosco, 45, of Vestavia, agency assist.
June 22
-Dewey Hobson Garrett IV, 42, of Montevallo, unauthorized use of other vehicle.
-Clarence Gilmore Simmons, 53, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).
-Alisha Danielle Horton, 22, of Columbiana, failure to appear (two counts).
-Tracy Lee Killingsworth, 43, of Brierfield, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jeremy Kadeem Callens, 29, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Steven Wayne Curry, 51, of Calera, possession of controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia.
June 23
-Flemming Louise Schneider, 35, of Pelham, failure to appear.
June 24
-Joseph Junior Clemons, 26, of Calera, court commitment order.
-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, of Wilsonville, failure to appear.
-Elizabeth Ann Marie Bisson, 19, of Calera, failure to appear.
-Cedric Johnson, 54, of Calera, agency assist.
Helena
June 21
-Karen Rangel Sanders, 40, probation violation.
June 23
-Nicholas Richard Schoonover, 34, victim under 12; offender over 16; incest with minor.
-Kevin Wayne Carter, 33, illegal possession of prescription drugs.
June 24
-Andrea Lynn O’Quinn, 60, bail jumping.
June 25
-James Nicholas Vines, 35, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
-Charlotte Lee Buckelew, 31, domestic violence third degree.
June 26
-Andrew Frank Sharpe, 42, possession of marijuana second degree.
Montevallo
June 20
-Miguel Garcia, of Alabater, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Amber Nielle Zimmerman, 28, of Alabaster, OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest.
-Jazzmine Harris, 27, of Montevallo, assault – aggravated assault family – knife.
June 21
-Darcie Joan Schulkamp, 46, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
June 23
-Nathaniel Hill, 42, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and PI appears in public place under influence.
-Tammy Garner Miller, 49, of Calera, assault – domestic – harassment – family.
June 25
-Steven Andrew Burdick, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Brittany Ellen Childers, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
June 26
-Joshua Andrew Corwin, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
June 27
-LaAnthony Deshawn Brown, 22, dangerous drugs – hallucinogen – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Hector Gonzalez Gonzalez, 50, of Alabaster, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Eric Nicalos Tyes, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Pelham
June 27
-Abigail Martinez, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor.
-Adam Butts, 40, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
June 28
-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 41, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Eric Tyes, 35, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
June 29
-Kandace Donald, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Daniel Brown, 36, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, traffic – inoperable brake lights and traffic – NSB no seat belt.
-Ross Sather, 37, of Atlanta, Ga, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
June 30
-Ashley Wise, 33, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
July 1
-Amber Zimmerman, 28, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
-Rodney Salser, 66, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Daranesha Gunn, 32, of Wetumpka, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
July 2
-Brian Teal, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-Johnethan Green, 43, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Jaylen Watson, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – lane change without proper signal and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
July 3
-Daniel Moore, 37, of Chelsea, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Tanya Stephens, 39, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Matthew Hoerner, 41, of Sautee, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Brett Irwin, 53, of Chatanooga, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcoho, controlled substance.
