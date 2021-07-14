Arrest reports for the week of July 11, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1-30 and June 17-July 6:

Alabaster

June 17

-Christopher Eugene Ladner, 39, of Maylene, alias warrant.

June 18

-Jarrad Scott Millings, 31, of Calera, alias warrant.

June 19

-Tameitrus D. Parker, 46, of Birmingham, failure to appear-traffic.

-Victor Laundre Billings, 42, of Alabaster, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, probation violation, attempting to elude.

-Cano Alvarado, 31, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.

June 20

-Kimberly Harper Hendrix, 58, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol.

June 21

-Luis Enriquez, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

-Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 25, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree.

June 22

-Michael Patrick McGlone, 29, of Sterrett, drug trafficking.

June 23

-Victoria Sherrill Paul, 28, of Birmingham, attempting to commit a controlled substance crime.

-Jonathan Lamar Evans, 36, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Antwion Cordell Holloway, 40, of Alabaster, capias warrant.

June 24

-Charkelia Kishawn Parker, 29, of Birmingham, driving while license suspended.

-Kyle Dodge Anderson, 28, of Palmetto Bay, Florida, public intoxication.

-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, of Wilsonville, larceny/theft, theft-pickpocketing.

-Jose Alberta Martinez, 30, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

June 25

-Cornelius Nathaniel Atchison, 37, of Randolph, Alabama, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

-Misty Dawn Oldham, 40, of Maylene, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Rachel Lynn Lanzi, 27, of Helena, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-William Howard Jordan, 29, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

June 26

-Nicholas Darden Bridgeforth, 20, of Huntsville, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, reckless driving.

-Oscar Guadarrama Espinosa, 24, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol.

-Luke Ray Finley, 42, of Columbiana, possession of marijuana first degree.

Calera

June 25

-Sharon James, court commitment order.

-Travis McDonald, failure to appear.

June 26

-Tiffany Jackson, public intoxication, giving false ID to law enforcement officer.

-Yolanda Bankhead, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-Timothy Hudson, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace.

-Terreance Ross, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations.

-Zyon Fatou Mata Patterson, possession of a concealed weapon without permit.

-Monterrius Cash, failure to appear (two counts).

-Courtney Bell, failure to appear.

-Carlos Townes, attempting to elude, open container.

June 27

-Antonella Morales, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, resisting arrest.

-Eric Tyes, agency assist.

-Shaquela Valentine, DUI-alcohol.

-Cordova David, DUI-alcohol.

-Kristopher Taddicken, public intoxication.

-Rodriguez Timoteo Cornejo, DUI-alcohol, open container.

-Colton Simmons, drug paraphernalia.

June 28

-Johnathan Johnson, open container.

-Heather Parnell, failure to appear.

June 29

-Jared Penick, drug paraphernalia.

-Kemesha Rodgers, agency assist.

-Joseph Weems, drug paraphernalia.

-Decorius Taylor, failure to appear (three counts).

June 30

-Steven Crawford, receiving stolen property second degree, carrying concealed weapon.

-Medel Lopez, domestic violence third degree-assault.

July 1

-Carolyne McMinn, drug paraphernalia.

-Zachary Able, failure to appear.

-Jonteris McCarter, failure to appear.

-Eduardo Martinez, failure to appear (two counts).

July 2

-Samantha Sanders, failure to appear.

-Elijah Swain, failure to appear.

-Jalan Oneal-Brown, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

July 3

-Julius Johnson, attempting to elude, resisting arrest.

-Andres Candia, DUI-alcohol.

-Desmond Burns, receiving stolen property fourth degree, possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic.

July 4

-David Hubbard, failure to appear.

-Shawn Harris, failure to appear.

-William Bond, failure to appear.

July 5

-Tremail Evans, DUI-alcohol.

-Blanca Ozuna Perez, DUI-alcohol.

-Matthew Oates, failure to appear.

-Justin Carpenter, failure to appear.

-Brittany Jones, drug paraphernalia.

-Jonathan Brasher, failure to appear (three counts).

July 6

-Jamie Benton, shoplifting.

-Jonathan Kelley, possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree.

Columbiana

June 2

-William Skyler Fowler, 21, failure to appear (two counts).

June 7

-Dusty Lee Partridge, 29, failure to appear (three counts).

June 10

-Michele Lynn Reeves Rains, 51, theft of property fourth degree.

-Kimberly Dawn Rogers, 41, theft of property fourth degree.

-Alisha Danielle Horton, 22, failure to appear (three counts).

June 11

-Robin Deeann Parker, 27, public intoxication.

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 27, failure to appear.

June 13

-Kennixe Lee Walton, 43, unauthorized use of vehicle, failure to appear.

-Jimmy Shamaine Wade, 35, failure to appear (three counts).

June 16

-Shane Ann Williams, 49, theft of property fourth degree.

-Charity Lea Snow, 34, theft.

-Amber Alira Sharraine Johnson, 25, sale of stolen property.

-Chelsea Marie Joiner, 31, trespassing.

-Jeremy Keith Lawley, 35, theft of property fourth degree.

June 17

-Jeremy Wayne Wells, 28, theft.

-Sandria Nicole Faith Buie, 20, fraudulent use of credit or debit card, failure to appear/comply/pay.

June 18

-Norma Jane Herrington, 67, theft of property fourth degree.

-Kayla Renee Davis, 31, bail jumping.

-Johnnie Earl Washington, 52, failure to appear (four counts).

June 23

-Hunter Frank Hall, 21, failure to appear (two counts).

June 25

-Peyton Savannah McDanal, 22, DUI.

-Robbie Winters Rodehaver, 63, failure to appear (two counts).

-Kacee Lynn Keef, 22, failure to appear.

June 27

-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, failure to appear.

-Neil Matthew Robbins, 33, failure to appear (two counts).

June 29

-Antonio Raymond Peeples, 33, failure to appear (two counts).

Helena

June 27

-Eric Dewayne Billings, 45, bail jumping second degree, violation of protection order.

June 28

-Jacquelyne Danielle Watson, 29, probation violation.

-Michael Scott Thompson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-Charles Stanley Nearing, 33, DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree.

June 29

-Andy Garcia, 23, failure to appear.

-Dwuane Elton Williams, 45, DUI-alcohol.

June 30

-Walter Arnold Cranford, 47, RSP sale of stolen property.

July 2

-Hunter Allen Hoagland, 23, domestic violence third degree, harassment-intimidation.

July 3

-Charles Leland Hodges, 30, DUI-alcohol.

-Johnifer Lee Lykes, 35, failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 4

-Jackie Rodan Evans Jr., possession of marijuana second degree.

Montevallo

June 23

-Michael Tuwan Landrum, PI appears in public place under influence.

June 24

-Catherine Jean Tidwell, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

June 27

-Rickey Scott Kish, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

June 29

-Taylor Nicole Thompson, dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs, dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

July 2

-James Andrew Gross, weapons – POPACOCOV ex-felon in possession of a firearm and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon.

July 3

-Michael Tuwan Landrum, PI appears in public place under influence.

Pelham

June 27

-Abigail Martinez, 18, of Alabaster, unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor.

-Adam Butts, 40, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

June 28

-Jacinto Martinez Ferrer, 41, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Eric Tyes, 35, of Bessemer, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

June 29

-Kandace Donald, 37, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Daniel Brown, 36, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, traffic – inoperable brake lights and traffic – NSB no seat belt.

-Ross Sather, 37, of Atlanta, Ga, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

June 30

-Ashley Wise, 33, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

July 1

-Amber Zimmerman, 28, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

-Rodney Salser, 66, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Daranesha Gunn, 32, of Wetumpka, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

July 2

-Brian Teal, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Johnethan Green, 43, of Birmingham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Jaylen Watson, 22, of Alabaster, traffic – lane change without proper signal and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

July 3

-Daniel Moore, 37, of Chelsea, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Tanya Stephens, 39, of Calera, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Matthew Hoerner, 41, of Sautee, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Brett Irwin, 53, of Chatanooga, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcoho, controlled substance.