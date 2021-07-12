Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council has created a new event called Jubilee #1 that brings music, attractions, food trucks and other vendors to Thompson High School on Sept. 25.

The event comes after the cancellation of CityFest for the past two years. It is not a replacement, but an entirely new event that is designed to bring the community together during the fall.

“The Arts Council has missed being able to host Alabaster CityFest for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” President of the Alabaster Arts Council Adam Moseley said. “This fall event won’t replace CityFest, which is set for June 4, 2022, but it gives the community an opportunity to gather for some great food, family fun and incredible music. We are excited to offer this in a time when people are ready to gather for big events and concerts again.”

Gates will open for the event beginning at 10 a.m. and guests will be treated to a number of local artists, local and regional music acts and students from the school system’s music programs.

Guests will be treated to a special performance at 8 p.m. by Black Jacket Symphony of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Damn the Torpedoes” album, and other hits.

Arts Council First Vice President Camille Herron explained the organization was looking for businesses and local groups interested in sponsoring the festival.

“This is a great opportunity for local businesses to be a part of a big event after a long break,” Herron said. “And we encourage those attending the event to support our sponsors; we couldn’t make this happen without them.”

Central State Bank, Coca-Cola and the city of Alabaster have all come together as sponsors to make the event possible, according to Alabaster City Councilmember Jamie Cole.

“The city is a proud sponsor of Alabaster Jubilee #1,” Cole said. “As the ‘#1’ indicates, we hope to see this become a regular event in the fall. But we are scaling up a bit for this first one, since we’ve missed being able to present CityFest the last couple of years.”

The Council plans to announce a full lineup at a later date. Updates and more information about the event can be found at Alabasterjubilee.com.