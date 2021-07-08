Reservations open for Coffee with the Mayor of Chelsea event

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Anyone interested in hearing the latest Chelsea news or networking with other professionals may sign up to attend Coffee with the Mayor of Chelsea on the morning of Tuesday, July 13.

Mayor Tony Picklesimer will provide an update on city happenings, and then attendees will have an opportunity to see the new splash pad during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Hosted by the Chelsea Business Alliance and The Shelby County Chamber, Coffee with the Mayor will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Chelsea Community Center.

The splash pad is located at Melrose Park behind the community center.

The city had aimed to open the splash pad facility to the public earlier this summer, but construction and weather delays led to postponements.

Once it is open, admission to the splash pad will be $2 per person. Different colored bracelets will be given each day and will guarantee all-day access, allowing guests to come and go from the facility as long as they are able to produce the day’s bracelet upon re-entry.

The facility will be open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

The splash pad is one component of a larger development project designed to expand the city’s amenities for residents.

The city’s new playground at Melrose Park opened in November.

Development plans for the park also call for the construction of an amphitheater.

Coffee with the Mayor is free to attend, but reservations should be made by 12 p.m. Monday, July 12 to assist organizers in preparation.

To reserve a spot, contact The Shelby County Chamber at (205) 663-4542 or register online at Business.shelbychamber.org/events/details/coffee-with-the-mayor-of-chelsea-12713.