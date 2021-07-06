McElveen to speak at Faith Community Fellowship

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Micah McElveen, founder and CEO of Vapor Ministries, will be speaking Sunday morning, July 11, at Faith Community Fellowship’s Trussville campus. He will share God’s Word and the call on Christ-followers to meet needs, feed souls and elevate God both in the local community as well as worldwide. McElveen will be speaking at both the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.

Vapor Ministries, headquartered in Sylacauga, serves the least and the lost in some of the poorest places on the globe. With a footprint in Kenya, Togo and Haiti, Vapor Ministries is a global organization with more than 450 full and part-time employees. Founded in 2005 on the heels of a tragic and nearly-fatal surfing accident, McElveen realized early in life he was not guaranteed tomorrow. While on a short-term mission trip to Kenya, McElveen felt the Lord revel to him his life’s purpose.

“I knew I was going to spend the rest of my life trying to forget what I saw, or spend the rest of my life doing something about it,” McElveen said.

Faith Community Fellowship was founded on March 26, 2006 by Steve McCarty and his wife, Dana. The McCarty’s had been serving as missionaries in Costa Rica prior to founding FCF, but felt a call to return to the US and plant a church. The church has seen steady, consistent growth since its founding, and now sees approximately 1,200 weekly attendees spread between three campuses.

This Sunday will be a missions-focused Sunday at each of the three campuses, located in Trussville, Pell City and Springville. Each campus will feature a different speaker, while McElveen will be speaking at the Trussville location. McCarty was connected to McElveen and Vapor Ministries through a common friend, and was impacted by his story and the shared characteristics between FCF and Vapor.

“His story and the commonality we share of using a common tool all over the world – soccer – to evangelize and spread the gospel. His is a very compelling story.” McCarty said. “Missions is also a huge part of who we are.”

Vapor Ministries and Faith Community Fellowship invite the community to attend this service to hear McElveen’s message and be challenged by the Word to use our short lives for God’s glory.

For more information related to Vapor Ministries, visit VaporMinistries.org.