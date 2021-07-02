RaceTrac locating store near Alabaster Promenade

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — RaceTrac gas station has announced a new store location in Alabaster. The new store will be located near the intersection of Fulton Springs Road and U.S. Highway 31, just south of the Alabaster Promenade.

RaceTrac is famous for having “Whatever Gets You Going” and is bringing that spirit to the Alabaster area later this year.

This store’s building layout will span 5,500 square feet, and is expected to be based on the company’s standard design, according to Megan Shannon, the communications manager for RaceTrac.

“RaceTrac proudly operates under the mission of making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable. We deliver on this mission by offering a delicious menu and providing an enjoyable, convenient experience for our on-the-go guests,” she said.

The new store location will offer a wide selection of tasty, grab and go food and beverage – no matter the time of day. Chief among these items will be Swirl World frozen desserts station, with up to 10 flavors and 28 toppings, and the company’s signature freshly ground, freshly brewed, on-demand Crazy Good Coffee.

“Whether it’s a taquito for breakfast or frozen yogurt at 2 a.m., RaceTrac is a judgement-free zone,” Shannon said. “Our professional, friendly team members are here to welcome you and ensure you have everything you need to refuel, recharge and get to your next destination.”

The store’s outside will feature a clean, well-lit parking lot for customers as they fuel their vehicles or shop inside the store.

16 fueling positions will be available as well as three additional lanes for high flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), which will serve small to mid-size fleet drivers.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the family-owned RaceTrac was founded in 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The store location is currently under construction, and will officially debut by the end of 2021, according to Shannon.

The company is currently looking to fill approximately 15-20 positions at the location.