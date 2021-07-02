Local UA students appear on SEC Academic Honor Roll

FROM STAFF REPORTS

For the sixth year in a row, The University of Alabama led the Southeastern Conference’s Spring Academic Honor Roll, earning 151 accolades, the league office announced Thursday.

The Crimson Tide’s women’s track and field and rowing teams led the way with 35 and 33 honorees, respectively. The women’s track and field total ranked third most of any program in the SEC this spring. Alabama also led the conference in men’s tennis honorees with 12 and women’s golf recipients with eight.

Local students appearing on the SEC Academic Honor Roll include:

Landon Green of Helena

Ashton Domingue of Birmingham

Kristen Hopkins of Birmingham

Alex Wilkins of Pelham

To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The spring list honors those student-athletes that participate in baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. A total of 1,615 student-athletes earned the honor during the spring of 2021.

So far this season, Alabama has placed 315 students on the SEC fall, winter and spring honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide’s tally when the first-year list comes out in late July.

Follow Alabama Athletics on social media via @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.