Sheriff’s reports for the week of June 27, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 30-June 7:

May 30

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Hill House Lake Road, Leeds. A 2015 Nissan Pathfinder sustained $550 in damages.

June 1

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 200 block of Ewing Street, Montevallo. Suspected marijuana (3.7 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 800 block of Shelby County 40, Wilsonville.

-Domestic incident from Alabama 145, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 11000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. An unemployment claim was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Glendale Circle, Birmingham. An unemployment claim was forged.

-Theft of property from the 5800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Kia Sorento was stolen.

-Missing person from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 80 block of L&M Trace, Shelby. A trailer with an attached cover porch and deck valued at $70,000 was burned.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Fire investigation from the 200 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville. A 1996 Jeep Cherokee was burned.

-Miscellaneous information from the 500 block of Foothills Ledge, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

June 2

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A green leafy substance (4.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Hodgens, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Lee Street Drive, Birmingham.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 at iStorage, Birmingham. An extension cord valued at $15 was stolen.

-SORNA violation-residence restrictions from the 100 block of Pleasant Circle, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Timber Hill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 5500 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A 2013 Nissan Altima sustained $300 in damages.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 71, Shelby. A crystal-like substance (approximately 1 gram), homemade glass pipe with residue, digital scale, dropper with clear liquid and a Marlin .22 rifle were recovered.

-Property damage from Shelby County 69 at Lime Creek Drive, Chelsea. A 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 60 block of Youth Drive, Westover.

-Fire investigation from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham. Kitchen walls and an oven were damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Huckleberry Lane, Alabaster.

June 3

-Receiving stolen property first degree from U.S. 280 West at Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2020 Subaru Impreza was stolen.

-Lost property from the 6200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham. A Dell laptop valued at $656 was reported.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Incident from U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 300 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Suicide attempt from Kennebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shorefront Lane, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 60 block of Youth Drive, Westover.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Theft of property from Baltusrol Court, Shoal Creek. Gift cards valued at $3,500 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Theft of property-vehicle from the 1600 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2013 Toyota Tundra valued at $25,000, Smith & Wesson Shield .40-caliber firearm with red dot sight and an eight-round magazine valued at $475 and a 50-round box of .40-caliber ammunition valued at $25 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1700 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A Taurus 9-millimeter firearm valued at $300, Apple AirPods valued at $250 and Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses valued at $200 were stolen.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 2900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2019 Chevy Malibu was damaged.

-Open house parties from the 100 block of Linwood Road, Sterrett.

June 4

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 55.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Springfield Loop E at Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. MDMA (1 gram), mushrooms (14.7 grams), digital scale and $1,614 in U.S. currency were confiscated.

-Incident from the 400 block of Scott Road, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest, Alabaster.

-Missing person from the 6700 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Altering ID number, unlawful distribution of controlled substance from the 2700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Meth (12.5 grams), two syringes containing suspected meth, a scale, a total of 17 22-caliber rounds and a single 22-caliber J.C. Higgins model 28 rifle were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 18000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2006 Lexus GS430 was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. An uninhabited old house/wooden structure was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Granliebe Drive, Montevallo. A SCCY 9-millimeter handgun valued at $200 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from U.S. 280 near the 23-mile marker, Westover. A 2008 Ford Edge was stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 400 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from the 15000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

June 5

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 700 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster. A Webber carburetor valued at $230 and a World War II German bayonet were stolen.

-Harassment from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 11000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 4100 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A Visa debit card was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. Heroin (2.7 grams), meth 4.4 grams), green leafy substance suspected to be synthetic (1.5 grams) and a broken glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 4100 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from Salem Road at Alabama 119, Montevallo.

-Theft from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An alligator wallet valued at $200 and various debit and credit cards were stolen.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham. A brick mailbox was damaged.

June 6

-Death investigation from the 1900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-DUI-alcohol, unlawfully carrying pistol from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 25-caliber Guardian pistol was confiscated.

-Trespassing from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A plastic bag containing a green leafy substance (1.5 grams) and a grinder with green residue were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous from the 4200 block of Shelby County 57, Vincent. A 2003 Ford F-350 Lariat Dully and a trampoline were burned; a 2020 Yamaha Kodiak Ultramatic 700, Black Bear passenger seat and Boss Audio speaker system; in addition to house siding and a front porch window were damaged.

-Property damage from Shelby County 51, Wilsonville. A 2012 Chrysler 300 was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from Spring Creek Road at Shelby Street, Montevallo.

-Drug use from the 6800 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 East at Shelby County 55, Harpersville. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Lost property from the 900 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Various cards and identity documents were reported.

June 7

-Harassment from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 4300 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2021 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Paraphernalia from the 100 block of Wakota Trail, Wilsonville. A glass pipe with marijuana residue was confiscated.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.