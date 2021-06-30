Randall (Randy) Lynn Sears

Randall (Randy) Lynn Sears, age 61, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 12.

Randy was born in Orlando, Florida in January of 1960. He was an Army brat who spent his formative years overseas. His family moved to Ozark, while Randy was still in school. Randy graduated from Carroll High School in 1978. He married his soul mate, Kelly (Coleman) Sears in August 1979 just before he joined the Air Force in the fall of the same year.

Randy was stationed at Barksdale AFB, in Shreveport, Louisiana and Clear MWS, in central Alaska while active duty. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force in September 1983, Randy and Kelly moved to Ozark. They settled in the Montevallo area in 1985 where they have lived since.

Randy coached little league baseball for 14 years while his sons Coleman and Lucas played. Many of the players Randy coached still call him, “Coach Randy” even as adults.

Randy was a hard-working man who loved his grandbabies, Jackson and Aubrey incredibly. He had a “no nonsense” way of dealing with people and would express himself without hesitation. You never had to wonder where you stood with Randy. His boy’s friends became family and Randy loved his family and friends with abandon. He was a loyal man of honor. He did not mince words and if he loved you, he loved you warts and all.

Randy is survived by his wife, Kelly Dawn Coleman Sears; sons, Coleman Bryan (Maureen) Sears and Lucas Ryan Sears; his two sweet grand babies, Jackson Brady Sears and Aubrey Kathryn Sears; brother, Russell Lee (Lynn) Sears; sisters, Leslie Dana Gallina and Shannon Renee (Kevin) Peters; and a whole host of nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held for Randy on Thursday, July 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo), 3715 Hwy 25 South, Montevallo, AL 35115. The memorial service will be Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at Rockco Funeral Home (Montevallo) with the burial following at 11 a.m. at Alabama National Cemetery, 3133 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL 35115.