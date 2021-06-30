Push to ban critical race theory gaining momentum

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

The debate over critical race theory has swept the nation and has become a contentious issue at school board meetings in almost every state.

At least four states have banned the controversial plan that arose from Marxist ideology and is being used by some educators to advocate that the United States was established on racist beliefs and systemic racism is inherent in every organization and government body.

Critical race theory teaches that the American concept of a color-blind society and that judging one by the content of their character and the color of their skin as espoused by Martin Luther King, Jr. is flawed.

Alabama has also joined the debate and there are already efforts to stop these types of programs from being taught in state schools.

The state school board has already debated a resolution that may be considered in August to prohibit discussions of critical race theory from taking place in Alabama public schools.

And Alabama State Representative Chris Pringle from Mobile will be introducing a bill next during the next legislative session in 2022 that would prohibit public K-12 schools from teaching critical race theory.

Parents of Alabama students around the state are already taking this up with local school boards so I anticipate that this bill will be addressed and passed early next year by the Alabama Legislature.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.