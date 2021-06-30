Police reports for the week of June 27, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 6-19:

Calera

June 11

-Recovery of property from the 200 block of Shelby County 310.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 200 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Bond revocation from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 200 block of Flagstone Lane.

June 12

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 107 and 22.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from I-65.

-Domestic incident from the 50 block of Lancaster Court.

-Agency assist from the 50 block of Lancaster Court.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 and Shelby County 213.

-Attempting to elude, driving without license, improper lane usage from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Open container from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

June 13

-Domestic incident from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 25 and 14th Street.

-Identity theft from the 1300 block of Montgomery Highway.

June 14

-Juvenile runaway from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment (two counts) from the 100 block of Stonebriar Drive.

June 15

-Attempting to elude, duty remain at scene of accident, reckless endangerment from I-65.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, possession of concealed weapon without permit from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear from Alabama 191 at Smith Road, Jemison.

-Death investigation from the 9400 block of Shelby County 22.

-Juvenile runaway from the 1000 block of Village Trace.

-Fierce, dangerous or vicious animals at large from Bonnieville Drive at Ridgecrest.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Disturbing the peace from the 1300 block of Kensington Boulevard.

June 16

-Agency assist from the 234-mile marker of I-65.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-theft of property from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 1200 block of Kensington Boulevard.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Menacing-aggravated assault-gun from the 9200 block of Alabama 25.

June 17

-Agency assist from the 1800 block of 18th Avenue.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Bond revocation, failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Leonards Court.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Meriweather Lane.

June 18

-Agency assist from the 6000 block of Alabama 70.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, DUI-combined substance from the 227-mile marker of I-65.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. 31 near Shelby County 213.

Helena

June 13

-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.

-Bail jumping first degree from First Avenue West.

June 14

-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 13 and Rock Lane.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Rock Terrace Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 261.

-Harassing communications from Appleford Road.

-Theft of property third degree from an unspecified location in Helena.

June 15

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from Alabama 25 at Exxon, Montevallo.

-Damage to property from Old Cahaba Parkway.

-Domestic incident from Appleford Road.

June 16

-Dog noise violation from Griffin Drive.

-Domestic incident from River Woods Court.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2300 block of Kala Street.

June 17

-Criminal mischief third degree from Shelby County 52.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Burglary alarm/suspicious incident from Appleford Road.

June 18

-Damage to property from South Shades Crest Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Native Dancer Circle.

June 19

-Damage to property from Frances Lane.

Montevallo

June 6

-Trespass warning from Wilson Drive (residence/home).

June 7

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Hidden Forrest Cove (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communication from Mayflower Circle (residence/home).

June 9

-Trespass warning from Main Street (convenient store).

June 10

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and trespass warning from AL-25 (service/gas station). Stolen was Adidas ball cap valued at $9.99.

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor from Montevallo (highway/street).

June 11

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and obstruction – governmental operations from County Ridge Road (highway/street). Confiscated was a gray plastic grinder with marijuana residue and a black digital scale valued at $2.

June 12

-Liquor – minor consume alcohol and PI appears in public place under influence from Montevallo (highway/street).

June 13

-Traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 7000 Block of County Road 22 (highway/street).

June 14

-Weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Pilgram Lane (highway/street). Confiscated was a silver L380 handgun valued at $200.

-Assault – aggravated assault – domestic – menacing – gun from Pilgram Lane (residence/home). Confiscated was a silver L380 handgun valued at $200.

June 15

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (convenient store).

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

June 16

-Obstruction from Pilgrim Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home). Stolen was a Ruger 9MM valued at $250.

June 17

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Graham Street (residence/home). Damaged was an exterior door and locking hardware valued at $300.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2WD – totaled, a 2012 Ford Fusion SEL v6 – driver mirror and PVC privacy fence/wood privacy fence/brick collum valued at $13,700.

-Traffic – RD reckless driving and traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2WD – totaled, a 2012 Ford Fusion SEL v6 – driver mirror and a PVC privacy fence/wood privacy fence/brick collum valued at $13,700.

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2006 GMC Sierra 1500 SL 2WD – totaled, a 2012 Ford Fusion SEL v6 – driver mirror and a PVC privacy fence/wood privacy fence/brick collum valued at $13,700.

June 18

-Property damage from Shelby Street (residence/home). Damaged was a 2014 Ford Escape valued at $500.

June 19

-Domestic incident (highway/street).

Pelham

June 13

-Breaking and entering of a vehicle from the 300 Block of Ball Park Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were credit cards and U.S. currency valued at $50. Damaged was a door valued at $500.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gasoline valued at $34.93.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was an air conditioner, water, food and miscellaneous valued at $285.45.

June 14

-Identity theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,640.

-Found property from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a wallet valued at $0.

June 16

-Public assist from the 2500 Block of Crestwood Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $4,820.55.

June 17

-Stolen prop/rec from Martin View Drive (highway/road/alley). Recovered was a license plate valued at $1.

June 18

-Criminal mischief from King Valley Drive and King Valley Circle (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $4.

-Criminal mischief from Highway 52 West and King Valley Road (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a sign valued at $4.

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Canyon Place (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $576.95.

June 19

-Property damage from the 3200 Block of Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $650.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous valued at $43.10.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was bedding and food valued at $57.95.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was food, a light, brush, a tool and cleaner valued at $51.33.