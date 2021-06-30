Pelham to light up with glow walk and movie event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – July is National Park and Recreation Month, and Pelham Parks and Recreation is celebrating the occasion by hosting a glow walk and movie night on July 9.

The event is set to take place at Fun Go Holler Park, next to Pelham Racquet Club, where guests will be treated to an afternoon of activities, food and entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.

According to Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, the event will feature “lights, cameras and actions,” through the different offerings at the event.

“Pelham Parks and Recreation is proud to celebrate National Recreation & Parks Month with a full evening of outdoor food, fun and movie entertainment,” Walters said. “Get your glow-in-the-dark gear on.”

Gates for the event will open at 6 p.m. when guests will be able to browse the different food trucks that are set to attend the event.

Around 7:30 p.m. those participating in the glow walk will start lining up to go on the one-mile path through the park.

Parks and Rec will be handing out free glow necklaces, while supplies last, and are encouraging guests to bring their own glow-in-the-dark gear to help light up the path.

After the walk, a family-themed movie will be shown at 8:15 p.m.

“Food trucks will be available for family picnicking, get your glow on and then settle down for a family-themed movie in the park. Bring a blanket or a chair,” reads an event description on the department’s website.

The cost to participate in the walk is $5 and includes a commemorative T-shirt.

The event is open to anyone who is interested in attending. Registration can be done when arriving at the park on the day of the event.

More information is available at Pelhamalrecreation.gov.