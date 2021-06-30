Marriages for the week of June 27, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 14-18:
-David Eugene Mills to Winter Nicole Roberts.
-Miranda Kay Hall to Jerry Wade Mauney.
-Nolen Lee Burke to Courtney Lee Ann Deavers.
-Nickolas Charles Dirienzo to Sara Jessica Wilkes.
-Christina Michelle Greene to Mathew Todd Bartgis.
-Rose Elizabeth Ferguson to Justin Thomas Tindal.
-Zmorrio Zantell Douglas to Susan Ann Kirby.
-Dorrion Doral Johnson to Reneta Carmell Sanders.
-Houston Kyle Reeder to Mary Beth Turner.
-Deysi Marisol Reconco Garcia to Jose Daniel Sinclair Martinez.
-William Jarrett Briggs Eaton to Dotti Lanais Wilson.
-Ruben Zacarias Somoza Hernandez to Damaris Herrera Garcia Amparo.
-Connie Elizabeth Thompson to Jeremy Eugene Wilson.
-Shanae Rae Oden to Reginald Dion Nichols.
-Kyle Allen Ferguson to Cailyn Grace Leight.
-Chelsea Marie Herges to Johnathan Lee Duncan.
-Melissa Rebecca McGowan to Charles Dias Barber.
-Yosmani Mujica to Deysi Darleny Rodriguez.
-William Edward Hutchison to Barbara Ann Braden.
-Matthew William McMicken to Lindsey Osborn Lawrence.
-Noah Matthew Galloway to Amanda Marie Szucs.
-Taylor Shields Frey to Heather Christin Harlow.
-Jacob Eli Holmes to Jovanna Michelle Kloss.
-Jonathon Edward Worthy to Shelby Ann Eidson.
-Erica Veronica De Haro Felix Soledad to Miguel Angel Lopez Alcaraz.
-Kenneth Michael Cole to Caroline Elizabeth Hall.
-Shelby Lara Raggio to Joseph Tyler Guy.
