Buck Creek Festival returning Sept. 24-25

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – After cancelations and delays, Helena’s Buck Creek Festival is finally set to return this fall for two days on Sept. 24-25.

The event is one of the city’s most notable traditions and attracts hundreds of guests each year to enjoy a wide range of activities along the river bank.

“I’m thrilled to join our festival committee in announcing the return of Helena’s Buck Creek Festival this fall,” HBCF Chairman Scot Newman said. “After postponing for over a year, we’re relieved that public health risks have diminished to the point that our committee feels comfortable resuming plans to produce the festival.”

The event will feature the return of the signature duck race, which will serve as a fundraiser for the Helena High School band program. Guests will also have access to vendors, food trucks, activities, musical performances and a children’s activities area.

Buck Creek Festival will also be friendly to people who have sensory needs. City Councilmember and Vice Chair Laura Joseph said there would be a safe space to take a break if someone is feeling overstimulated.

“In conjunction with Councilwoman Leigh Hulsey, Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn and Kulture City, Helena’s Buck Creek Festival Committee is pleased to offer a space where those who are affected by sensory issues can take a break and regroup, giving their families the ability to attend large events when that may not have been an option before,” Joseph explained.

In past years the festival has been responsible for raising nearly $300,000 for different charities and community organizations.

The event is ran entirely by a committee of volunteers and has been ranked one of the best festivals held in Shelby County.

As the it approaches, the committee is seeking sponsors, vendors and entertainment for the event.

Those interested in participating can visit Helenasbuckcreekfestival.com or email Helenabuckcreekfestival@gmail.com for more information.