Kenneth Wyatt

Harpersville

Kenneth Wyatt, age 89, of Harpersville, passed away Tuesday, June 22.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, June 25 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, June 25 at the funeral home with Mr. Charlie Padgett officiating. Burial will follow at Harpersville Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.