Marriages for the week of June 20, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 7-11:
-Alesia Marie Porter to Michael Scott Nelson.
-Kyle Lewis Seckinger to Laura Grace Desmond.
-Briana Mae Mapes to Cameron Alexander Cates.
-Melvin George Deaile to Manda Davis O’Connell.
-Bailey Grey Walton to Brooke OHara Aderholt.
-Jason Allen Mann to Stephanie Sotelo Covarrubias.
-Tomeka Lashun Wilson to Jonathan Lsalle Lewis.
-Kasey Michelle Gordon to Ronald Adam Byrd.
-John Jeffrey Myers to Christina Louise Tatum.
-Nicholas Blake Davis to Erlinda Siy Rodriguez.
-Cale Howard Hayden to Gabrielle Patrice Spurrell.
-Dustin Paul Smith to Julia Kathryn Hodges.
-Miguel Parra to Nataia Valdes Fernandez.
-Robert Bradley Kuehner to Megan Lea McMillan.
-Tanisha Dainell Wilson to Lamont Deion McCrary.
-Randall Ray Spears to Mary Elizabeth Norwood.
-Kallen Morrison to Walter Dillon Baker.
-Patrick Shaun Miller to Ashley Deann Nations.
-Caroline Elizabeth Groetken to Alan Trenton Carlee.
-Thomas Lee Crane to Deborah Ruth O’Callaghan.
-Annison Hope Holder to Ricardo Rafael Alicea.
-Mario Alexander Palacios Guzman to Alba Rocio Ruano Sandoval.
Divorces for the week of June 20, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from May 19-June 9: -Robert Dale Wakefield, of Calera, and Teresa... read more