June 22, 2021

Marriages for the week of June 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 7-11:

-Alesia Marie Porter to Michael Scott Nelson.

-Kyle Lewis Seckinger to Laura Grace Desmond.

-Briana Mae Mapes to Cameron Alexander Cates.

-Melvin George Deaile to Manda Davis O’Connell.

-Bailey Grey Walton to Brooke OHara Aderholt.

-Jason Allen Mann to Stephanie Sotelo Covarrubias.

-Tomeka Lashun Wilson to Jonathan Lsalle Lewis.

-Kasey Michelle Gordon to Ronald Adam Byrd.

-John Jeffrey Myers to Christina Louise Tatum.

-Nicholas Blake Davis to Erlinda Siy Rodriguez.

-Cale Howard Hayden to Gabrielle Patrice Spurrell.

-Dustin Paul Smith to Julia Kathryn Hodges.

-Miguel Parra to Nataia Valdes Fernandez.

-Robert Bradley Kuehner to Megan Lea McMillan.

-Tanisha Dainell Wilson to Lamont Deion McCrary.

-Randall Ray Spears to Mary Elizabeth Norwood.

-Kallen Morrison to Walter Dillon Baker.

-Patrick Shaun Miller to Ashley Deann Nations.

-Caroline Elizabeth Groetken to Alan Trenton Carlee.

-Thomas Lee Crane to Deborah Ruth O’Callaghan.

-Annison Hope Holder to Ricardo Rafael Alicea.

-Mario Alexander Palacios Guzman to Alba Rocio Ruano Sandoval.

