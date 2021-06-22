Divorces for the week of June 20, 2021
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from May 19-June 9:
-Robert Dale Wakefield, of Calera, and Teresa Mae Wakefield, of Calera.
-Mehgen Lucas, of Calera, and Kevin Hicks, of Calera.
-Rachael Elliott Glausier, of Chelsea, and Luke Guthrie Glausier, of Chelsea.
-Steven Adam Harris, of Shelby, and Chasity Hope Howell, of Rockland.
-Candace Shena Brown, of Pelham, and Timothy Vincent Brown, Jr., of Calera.
-Sidney Brunson Grinolds, of Alabaster, and Nicholas Austin Grinolds, of Alabaster.
-Lori Ellyn Steber, of Trussville, and Richard Gregory Steber, of Alabaster.
-Debbie Ann Moore, of Hoover, and Virgil Thomas Moore, Jr., of Alabaster.
-Pamela Jean Godwin, of Pelham, and Richard Todd Godwin, of Pelham.
-Ashley Jacquese James, of Calera, and Cardell Marquce Abbitt, of Calera.
-Stephanie Nicole Gurrola, of Helena, and Jeffrey Lisboa Pires, of Helena.
-Tammy Sanford Mayfield, of Helena, and Victor W. Mayfield, III, of Dothan.
-Jackelin Paola Torres Barrientos, of Helena, and Martin Enrique De La, of Homewood.
Sheriff’s reports for the week of June 20, 2021
