Hudson receives Princeton Prize in race relations

Indian Springs senior Jordyn Hudson has been awarded the prestigious Prize in Race Relations from Princeton University.

The prize recognizes high school students who have undertaken significant efforts to advance racial equity in their schools or communities.

Hudson was one of only 29 recipients chosen from across the country.

Hudson is the founder and CEO of Shape the Culture, an online platform for showcasing the impact of young people in communities across America.

Last summer, she organized the Be the Change Unity Rally at Kelly Ingram Park, bringing together hundreds of local students and supporters to protest against racism and inequality.

Hudson has also been a leader for diversity and inclusion in the Indian Springs community throughout her time as a student.

Recipients of the Princeton Prize in Race Relations receive a cash award of $1,000.

They are invited to participate in a Symposium on Race, during which they have the opportunity to meet and learn from other recipients engaged in racial justice work and scholarship.

Hudson also recently received the Good Citizens Award from the Daughters of the American Revolution Princess Sequoyah Chapter.

This award recognizes individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their communities.

Hudson plans to attend Spelman College this fall.