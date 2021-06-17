Sheriff’s reports for the week of June 13, 2021
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 20-25:
May 20
-Harassment from the 4200 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.
-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A 2017 BMW sustained $15,000 in damages due to fire; also 10 pairs of shoes valued at $600, Gucci sunglasses valued at $500, two jackets (LL Bean and The North Face) valued at $450 and a Tommy Hilfiger purse and wallet valued at $100 were damaged.
-Extortion from the 2000 block of Park Springs Lane, Chelsea.
May 21
-Harassment from the 4300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.
-Promoting prison contraband second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A used syringe with suspected methamphetamine (approximately 35 cc’s), second syringe with suspected methamphetamine (approximately 45 cc’s) and a used empty syringe with suspected meth residue were confiscated.
-Harassment from Vick Drive, Wilsonville.
-Incident from the 100 block of Duck Cove Drive, Shelby.
-Abandoned vehicle from Alabama 70 at Shelby County Landfill, Columbiana.
-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Mason jar containing a Ziplock bag with marijuana was confiscated.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Marigold Road, Shelby. A Stihl HT56 pole saw valued at $750 and a DeWalt 370 table saw valued at $350 were stolen.
-Elder abuse from the 900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.
-Burglary, theft of property from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A demo saw valued at $600 and an electric sander valued at $100 were stolen.
-Identity theft from the 1400 block of Highland Lakes Trail, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 600 block of Chesser Court, Chelsea.
-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.
-Dog bite from the 700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.
May 22
-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 15000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.
-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Retreat Drive, Birmingham.
-Domestic investigation from the 2600 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.
-Incident from U.S. 280 at Valleydale Road, Birmingham.
-Found property from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A Glock 9-millimeter magazine containing 10 rounds was recovered.
-Assault from the 70 block of Hillsdale Drive, Columbiana.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. THS vape cartridges (22 count), a digital scale and marijuana (40 grams) were confiscated.
-DUI-alcohol, receiving stolen property second degree from I-65 South at the 335-mile marker, Calera. A Smith & Wesson firearm was recovered.
-Criminal mischief, reckless endangerment from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana. A Sportsman four-wheeler was damaged.
-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 42 at Shelby County 71, Shelby.
-Domestic violence-harassment from Longmeadow Mobile Home Park, Maylene.
-Domestic violence from the 15000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. A doorbell was damaged.
-Theft of lost property first degree from the 1000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A gold necklace valued at $3,000 was stolen.
May 23
-Identity theft from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Wilsonville. Money in the amount of $200 was stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1600 block of Wilderness Trail, Shelby.
-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Huckleberry Drive, Maylene.
-Assault from the 0 block of Davis Hawkins Street, Montevallo. A box cutter was recovered.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 700 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A wallet and contents including $160 in cash and a $200 pair of Ray Ban sunglasses were stolen.
-Identity theft from South Hill Drive, Wilsonville.
-Domestic investigation from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Miscellaneous information from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.
-Domestic investigation from the 1300 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2900 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.
-Missing person from an unnamed location.
May 24
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 5, Wilsonville. Two digital scales with residue and two syringes were recovered.
-Drug collection from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A plastic bag containing a green leafy-like substance (2.8 grams) was confiscated.
-Incident from the 5200 block of Apache Circle, Birmingham.
-Assault, harassment from the 600 block of Country Church Road, Harpersville.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 60 block of Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver. A white powdery substance, three glass smoking pipes, digital scale and a fourth pipe were confiscated.
-Civil dispute from the 0 block of Beatrice Lane, Montevallo.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of 11th Avenue, Shelby. A residential door sustained $100 in damages.
-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Huntington Trace, Chelsea.
-Vehicle recovery, property damage from Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. A 2014 Audi A5 sustained $2,500 in damages and was recovered.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A marijuana grinder, pipe and storage device with residue were confiscated.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana in a jar (5.5 grams) was confiscated.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana in a jar (8.5 grams) was confiscated.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Shelby County 109, Wilsonville. An Alabama license plate valued at $100 was stolen.
-Domestic investigation from the 20 block of Landing Lane, Shelby.
-Theft of property from the 700 block of Shelby County 491, Vandiver. A debit card was stolen.
-Rape from Chelsea Park subdivision, Chelsea.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.
-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A 2006 Chevy Tahoe Z71 was stolen.
-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 1800 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. An Alabama driver’s license, All Kids card, Blue Cross and Blue Shield card, $200 in $20 bills, Xanax pills (4 count) and Propranolol pills (60 count) were stolen.
-Miscellaneous information from the 900 block of Alabama 70 at DHR.
-Identity theft from the 4200 block of Ashington Drive, Birmingham.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A Michal Kohr purse and wallet valued at $400, diamond engagement ring valued at $500, Alabama driver’s license, EBT card and Social Security card were stolen.
-Property damage from the 4200 block of Egg and Butter Road, Shelby. A barbed wire fence and a chain link fence sustained $50 in damages.
-Agency assist, miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 223, Montevallo.
May 25
-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Harassment from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.
-Leaving scene of accident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A driver’s side mirror valued at $125 was damaged.
-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 4300 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. Three cards, including two debit cards, were stolen.
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 100 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea.
-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Jackson Farm Road, Wilsonville.
-Death investigation from the 100 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.
-Incident from the 200 block of West College Street, Columbiana.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.
