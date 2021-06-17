Police reports for the week of June 13, 2021
The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 1-7:
Alabaster
June 1
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast. A Ryobi lawnmower valued at $100, cordless push lawnmower valued at $130 and Ryobi trimmer valued at $200 were stolen.
-Theft of property first degree from the 260 block of Smokey Road. An open trailer valued at $4,000 was stolen.
-Theft of property third degree from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes valued at $1,253.50 were stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.
-Information report from the 2600 block of Tahiti Terrace.
-Theft of property third degree from the 400 block of Thompson Road. Two catalytic converters valued at $1,000 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $166.69 were stolen.
-Information report from the 1200 block of First Street North.
-Identity theft from the 100 block of Dogwood Trail.
-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street North. A gate arm valued at $500 was damaged.
-Found property from Sixth Avenue Southwest. An Alabama license plate was recovered.
June 2
-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 238-mile marker of I-65. Marijuana (50 grams) and three pieces of drugs/narcotics equipment were confiscated.
-Property damage from First Avenue West at Thompson Road. A street sign valued at $150 was damaged.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Yellowhammer Drive.
-Identity theft from the 400 block of Wynlake Lane.
-Harassment from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.
-Information report from the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue Southwest.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 0 block of Lake Forest Way. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics and equipment was confiscated.
-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Butler Road and Tall Timber Road. Methamphetamine in a plastic container (0.7 gram) and glass methamphetamine with residue were confiscated.
June 3
-Information report from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest. A TV cable box valued at $100 was stolen, and an air conditioner valued at $300 was damaged.
-Theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of Simmsville Road. A Champion Generator valued at $900 was stolen.
-Lost property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet and content including various cards were reported.
-Harassment, harassing communications from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.
-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65 North.
June 4
-Information report from the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest. A purse/wallet, assorted debit cards, $300 in assorted currency and an Alabama driver’s license were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous clothing valued at $43.32 was stolen.
-Harassment or harassing communications from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.
-Identity theft from the 10 block of Wooten Road.
-Trespassing notice, theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $38.91 were stolen.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $290.27 was stolen.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Jefferson Lane.
-Property damage from the 238-mile marker of I-65 South. A 2014 Toyota Camry sustained $300 in damages.
June 5
-Conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. Two fake prescriptions were confiscated.
-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Criminal trespass first degree, criminal mischief first degree from the 100 block of Berryhill Drive. Miscellaneous property sustained $5,500 in damages.
-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.
-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 400 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
June 6
-Property damage from the 500 block of North Grande View Trace. A mailbox valued at $500 was damaged.
-Identity theft from the 500 block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
-Trespassing notice from the 9900 block of Alabama 119.
-Criminal mischief second degree from the 200 block of Corporate Woods Drive. A 2018 Hyundai Accent sustained $1,200 in damages.
-Domestic violence third degree from the 900 block of U.S. 31.
-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of King James Drive.
-Information report from the 600 block of Navajo Trace.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 500 block of Park Village Lane.
-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Wynlake Way.
-Property damage from the 235-mile marker of I-65. A 2018 Dodge Challenger sustained $2,000 in damages.
-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $600 was stolen.
June 7
-Carrying a concealed weapon from the 700 block of First Street North. A Springfield firearm was confiscated.
-Domestic violence third degree from U.S. 31 at Second Place Northwest.
Calera
June 1
-Warrant arrest from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.
-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Flagstone Lane.
-Runaway from the 700 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Plateau Road.
-Menacing-intimidation-voice (knife) from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.
-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Creek Run Way.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.
-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from the 200 block of Camden Cove.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Ashby Street.
June 2
-Incident from the 100 block of Waterford Highland Trace.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property third degree, burglary third degree from the 1100 block of Riviera Drive.
-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3200 block of U.S. 31.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine from Alabama 25 and Alabama 155.
-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.
-Disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.
June 3
-Recovered property-firearms from the 2000 block of Kerry Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 95.
-Court commitment order from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.
-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Kensington Court.
-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.
-Property damage from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.
June 4
-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from the 10300 block of Alabama 25.
-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.
Columbiana
May 1
-Trespassing from the 100 block of Collins Street.
-Burglary from the 100 block of Coby Lane.
May 2
-Drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest from the 300 block of West College Street.
May 3
-Fraud from the 100 block of Meyer Street.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Briarwood Drive.
-Criminal trespass third degree, attempting to elude from Briarwood Apartments.
May 4
-Dog bite from the 100 block of Pitts Drive.
May 7
-Theft of property from Town Creek Apartments.
-Property damage from the 500 block of Alabama 70.
May 8
-Assault from the 200 block of Mizzell Road.
-Capital murder of law enforcement officer-attempted from an unspecified location of Alabama 70.
May 11
-Burglary-force, criminal mischief from the 400 block of Eagle Drive.
May 12
-Burglary-no force, theft of property fourth degree from the 400 block of Eagle Drive.
May 13
-Recovered firearm from the 400 block of Deborah Drive.
-Leaving scene of accident from the 200 block of West College Street.
-Drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of West College Street.
May 14
-Trespassing first degree from the 600 block of Eagle Lane.
-DUI-controlled substance from the CVS parking lot.
-Trespassing from the 21000 block of Alabama 25.
May 15
-Shoplifting from the 200 block of West College Street.
May 16
-Information report from Town Creek Apartments.
May 17
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 200 block of West College Street.
-Harassment from Columbiana Post Office.
May 18
-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of McMikel Drive.
-Vehicle damage from Town Creek Apartments.
-Receiving stolen property from the 500 block of Alabama 70.
May 19
-Domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 700 block of Egg and Butter Road.
May 20
-Attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from Shelby County 47 South.
-Criminal trespassing third degree from the 100 block of Old Highway 25 West.
May 21
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Old Highway 25 West and Horton Street.
May 22
-Aggravated sexual assault family-knife from the 400 block of Jonesboro Circle.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 South and Old Highway 25 West.
-Theft of vehicle parts from the 300 block of Old Highway 25 East.
May 23
-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Walton Street and West College Street.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 400 block of Magenta Lane.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Buie Road.
May 24
-Vehicle fire from Alabama 25 and Old Highway 25 East.
May 26
-Methamphetamine possession, heroin possession, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana second degree.
May 27
-Information report-missing firearm from the 200 block of West College Street.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Industrial Parkway.
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Alabama 70.
May 31
-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Eagle Lane.
Helena
June 1
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17 and Wyndham Parkway.
June 2
-Miscellaneous information from Ashley Brook Lane.
-Miscellaneous incident from Pup Run.
-Accidental shooting from Shelby County 17.
June 3
-Theft of money between $1,500 and $2,500 from Village Parkway.
-Failure to appear-traffic from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.
June 4
-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.
-Miscellaneous incident from Augusta Way.
June 6
-Criminal littering from East Whirlaway Circle.
-Theft-miscellaneous between $500 and $1,500 from the 2200 block of Old Cahaba Place.
June 7
-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Falliston Ridge Circle.
-DUI-alcohol, obstructing government operations, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Barnett Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Barnett Lane.
Montevallo
May 31
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Montevallo (highway/street).
-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Shelby Street/Valley Street (highway/street).
-Property damage from Scotts Village Apartments (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $500.
June 1
-Obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and public peace – DC disorderly conduct/disturbing peace/affray from Highway 119 @ City Shop (highway/street). Recovered was a Winchester BB gun valued at $50.
June 2
-Assault – domestic – coercion (simple assault) from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).
-Property damage from SR-25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was scratched paint valued at $100.
June 3
-Public peace – HC – harassing communications from Vine Street (other/unknown).
June 4
-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was a black Airis THC vape pen valued at $1.
June 5
-Property damage from Shelby Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a break light and quarter panel valued at $1.
Pelham
May 30
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was merchandise valued at $78.64.
May 31
-Theft from the 300 Block of Bearden Road (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $100.
June 1
-Found property from the 800 Block of Block of State Park Road (highway/road/alley). Recovered was identification, credit card and wallet valued at $5.
June 2
-Theft from the 1400 Block of McCain Parkway (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $10,000.
-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (highway/road/alley). Lost was a wallet valued at ).
-Drugs-pros def from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Marijuana valued at $5.
-Drugs-pros def from the 200 Block of Valleydale Road (highway/road/alley). Drugs and drug evidence valued at $85.
June 3
-Fraud from the 700 Block of Valley View Road (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $21,380.
-Theft from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was beer and identification valued at $15.
June 4
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was food, glove, chemical, bra and brush valued at $38.04.
June 5
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was currency valued at $100.
