Land transactions for the week of June 13, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 13-18:

May 13

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Whitney Elizabeth Smith, for $301,965, for Lot 15 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Sheryl Doyal Clark to Ronnie Hildreth, for $280,000, for Lot 43 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase II Final Plat.

-Joanne S. Ostby to Aaron G. Rathbun, for $167,500, for Lot 34 in Hidden Creek.

-William H. Cole to Sonja Key Phillips, for $185,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Asad Ali, for $210,541.44, for Lot 98 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Gail B. Pennington to Don Wilson Franklin, for $380,000, for Lot 140 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-DAL Properties LLC to Michael K. Murphy, for $88,530, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Patricia L. Reed to Darryn Samuel Guy, for $4,660, for Lots 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Ed S. Saffords Map of Shelby.

-Judd Allen Hamilton to Payton Thomas, for $349,450, for Lot 35 in Royal Oaks Third Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Willie James Barber, for $446,484, for Lot 16 in Henley Sector 1.

-Dina Stegink to James E. Dunaway, for $250,000, for Lot 240 in Cedar Groves at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 6.

-Emily Little to Johnny Little, for $154,200, for Lot 81 in Portsouth Third Sector.

-Tiffini Saunders to Tiffini Saunders, for $245,000, for Lot 164 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Larry Marsalis to Eric Marsalis, for $189,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Sean M. Gould to Amanda Cannon Fernandes, for $521,900, for Lot 2008 in Highland Lakes 20th Sector Phase I.

-Katherine H. Steinert to Kerry Coleman, for $250,100, for Lot 112 in Ivy Brook Phase Three.

-Russell Daniel Harry to Frank Seth Thompson, for $26,000, for Lots 33 and 34 in Chancellors Crossings.

-Deborah N. Burr to ARVM 5 LLC, for $167,500, for Lot 250 in Waterford Village Sector I.

-Julia R. Reynolds to Salters Cove LLC, for $10,000, for Lot 245 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 2.

-Ahnjayla T. Moore to Megan A. Parker, for $255,000, for Lot 22 in Cahaba Valley Estates Sixth Sector.

-Karen Franklin Price to Susan F. Chaffin, for $242,300, for Lot 10 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Trevor Garrett Tow to Jordan Faith Brantley, for $225,000, for Lot 53 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-James E. Mitchell to Patrick Stephens Lantrip, for $150,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Ronald K. Henry to Diego Lopez Aguirre, for $200,000, for Lot 3AA in Buck Creek Plantation Resurvey.

-Cooper Schley to Edward Van Anderson, for $28,600, for Lots 23, 25 and 28 in Riverview Subdivision and property in Section 24, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Leonard Neil Maxwell to Sarah H. Reed, for $52,624, for property in Section 29, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Josy Duffner to Andrew J. Eaton, for $244,000, for Lot 101 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Jeanette Niven to Columbiana United Methodist Church, for $122,590, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

May 14

-Frank Hill Spigner to Michalyn Poole, for $200,000, for Lot 51 in Hamlet 7th Sector.

-Stella Fay Crowder to Andrew Arrant, for $85,000, for Lot 26 in Shadow Brook.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Diamond L. Williams, for $169,795, for Lot 6 in Glades.

-Vivian Stovall Appling to Rebecca Carol Hughes, for $128,000, for Lot 608 in Gables a Condominium.

-William H. Rigby to William H. Rigby, for $278,200, for Lot 30 in Villas Belvedere.

-Charles P. Frusterio to Dolores P. Iannone, for $725,000, for Lot 249 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-James Brandon Stamps to Kimberly Love Eckert, for $183,000, for Lot 49 in Parkview Townhomes Plat No. 1A.

-William W. Smith to James Matthew Lowrey, for $210,000, for property in Section 18, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $85,500, for Lot 723 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Scott Loveless, for $295,750, for Lot 1560 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Doris Evelyn Leader to James Lee Coe, for $45,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Angela Marie Thomas to Alyssa Lynn Hansen, for $369,600, for Lot 17 in Silverleaf Phase 2.

-Infinity Investments LLC to Luz E. Herrera Vera, for $129,900, for Lot 17 in Hanna Farms Amended to the Amended Map.

-Diane R. Wilson to Kasey M. Hollington, for $430,000, for Lot 2 in Havenwood Park Second Sector.

-Carrie Hamilton to Laura Anna Richman, for $389,900, for property in Section 22, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Nola G. Ethridge to Eric Theall, for $471,000, for Lot 310 in Riverchase Country Club Tenth Addition Resurvey of Lots 309 and 310.

-Robert Wayne Edgil to Peter Michael Babnis, for $537,400, for Lot 3035 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Tyler M. Whitworth to Lauren Lochamy, for $305,000, for Lot 40 in Selkirk.

-Nicole O. Ward to Lee Silverness, for $190,000, for Lot 37 in Scottsdale.

-Sunbelt Investments LLC to AEI Income & Growth Fund XXI Limited Partnership, for $1,760,000, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Corners at Chesser Plantation.

-Benjamin Allen to Joel Hita Vizcaya Alberto, for $232,400, for Lot 3 in Country Hills Phase I.

-Jared Properties to Avalanche Investments Inc., for $55,000, for Lot 31 in Lacoosa Estates.

-Jeffrey T. Cheek to Jeffrey T. Cheek, for $185,930, for Lot 16 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-J H E Properties LLC to Bobby H. Posey, for $216,150, for Lots 7 and 8 in J W Johnstons Subdivision.

-Lou Ann Graves to April Marie Graves, for $182,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alice Randolph Cosby, for $288,600, for Lot 1562 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-John C. Cieutat to James Alexander Tidmore, for $530,000, for Lot 2418 in Highland Lakes 24th Sector.

-Jillian Burson Campisi to Jesse Hernandez, for $391,750, for Lot 12 in Legacy Parc.

-Robert M. Hardin to Mary Bennetto, for $326,000, for Lot 31 in Foothills Point.

-Norman Daniel Clark to Shannon J. Kelsey Living Trust, for $468,000, for property in Section 35, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Tracy Agee to Hui Ting Lee, for $350,000, for Lot 9 in Lincoln Park.

-Allen C. Dittenhoefer to David Carl Agee, for $530,000, for Lot 1203 in Brook Highland 11th Sector Phase 2.

-Kayla L. Suggs to Sundi King, for $142,000, for Lot 1102 in Horizon a Condominium.

May 17

-Citizens Bank of Fayette to Brenda Sue Norton, for $25,000, for Lot 47 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Citizens Bank of Fayette to Jeffrey Bryan Kerr, for $25,000, for Lot 58 in Norwick Forest Third Sector.

-Maria Concepcion Chinovsky to Scott Callander, for $255,000, for Lot 50 in Greystone Farms Terrace Hills Sector Final Record Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Keri Hyde, for $468,001, for Lot B-144 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Morris D. Bunn to James Ramsey, for $539,900, for Lot 849 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Reiko K. Taylor to Sabuj Banerjee, for $391,000, for Lot 22 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase 1.

-Jessica Kissinger to Stephen William Carter, for $265,000, for Lot 4 in Chadwick Sector 4.

-Connie Ashley Williams to Daniel R. Hodgdon, for $303,000, for Lot 44 in Shelby Forest Estates Second Sector.

-Alane Blair to Julie W. Waters, for $475,000, for Lot 725 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Connie M. Strider to Joseph Charles Palladino, for $375,000, for Lot 1 in Brook Chase Estates Phase I.

-SB Dev Corp to Flemming Partners LLC, for $4,074,000, for Lots 4101, 4102, 4103, 4104, 4105, 4106, 4107, 4108, 4109, 4110, 4111, 4112, 4113, 4114, 4115, 4116, 4117, 4118, 4119, 4120, 4121, 4122, 4123, 4124, 4125, 4126, 4127, 4128, 4129, 4130, 4131, 4132, 4133, 4134, 4135, 4136, 4137, 4138, 4139, 4140, 4141 and 4142 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Paul Brooks Brown to Keith Schramm, for $50,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Simple Design Renovations LLC to Lance P. Beverly, for $329,900, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-John L. Wolfe to Dale Callahan, for $465,000, for property in Section 5, Township 24, Range 14 East.

-Louise S. White to Stephen Michael Borden, for $275,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21, Range 1 East.

-Joanna Briggs to Stephen Lee Limbaugh, for $190,000, for Lot 42 in Braelinn Village Phase II.

-Alica Amanda Pope to Daniel M. Habeeb, for $1,042,000, for Lot 1908 in Highland Lakes 19th Sector.

-Sharen Flory to Offerpad SPVBorrower1 LLC, for $321,600, for Lot 14 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $83,000, for Lot 206 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-George B. Juneman to Michael E. Eckenrod, for $195,000, for Lot 601 in Highland Lakes 6th Sector Amended Map.

-Nancy E. Juneman to Michael Erwin Eckenrod, for $1,050,000, for Lot 425 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I Resurvey of Lot 425.

-Robert Ajam to Keith J. Carreker, for $1,085,000, for Lot 709 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Timothy Russell Taylor to Javier Reyes, for $223,000, for Lot 9 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-Vicki Wolfe to Dale Callahan, for $685,000, for property in Section 5, Township 24, Range 14 East.

-Karen Vaughan to Amanda Jones McKenney, for $415,000, for Lot 73 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Bradley Bullock, for $415,167, for Lot 677 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Dorinda Jean Shaddix to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 528 in Forest Parks 5th Sector.

-Jamie Renee McCoy to Matthew Wayne Hudson, for $71,900, for Lot 48 in Southern Hills.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Donald Cano, for $509,061, for Lot 643 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Stephanie Brooke Malone, for $192,190, for Lot 78 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Town Builders Inc. to Bruce Gregory Land, for $697,079.96, for Lot 22-28 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Valor Communities LLC to ET 3 LP, for $207,476, for Lot 157 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Garrett B. Griffith, for $472,690, for Lot 688 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Jerry Price to Muriel J. Coleman, for $290,000, for Lot 1409 in Braemar at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Byron Nicholas Foster to Erin Margaret Milford, for $192,000, for Lot 118 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Parys Walker Sharp to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $136,000, for Lot 16 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-James T. Davis to Dolores H. Davis, for $157,540, for Lot 69 in Fieldstone Park First Sector.

May 18

-Daniel Allred to Brian K. Carroll, for $40,000, for property in Section 3, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Joel S. Davis to Sandeep Reddy Patlolla, for $368,000, for Lot 292 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Citizens Bank of Fayette to Jack Bauman, for $22,500, for Lot 6 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Marchila Monique Morrow, for $281,850, for Lot 1621 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Cassie Leigh Trummell to Naseem Nimer, for $257,500, for Lot 13 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-Patti Schroder to Nathanael L. Dauphin, for $305,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Kathleen M. Carlton to Adair Properties LLC, for $110,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda M. Hames to Mary Beth O. Neill, for $750,000, for Lot 21 in Kirkwall.

-William Wesley Skinner to Derek William Anderson, for $232,500, for Lot 12 in Chanda Terrace First Sector.

-Martha Veazey to Charles R. Veazey, for $240,000, for Lot 9 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Kimberly B. Hudson Smith to Kimberly B. Hudson Smith, for $72,000, for Lot 525 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Neil W. Ferguson to Shelli Ferguson Cuppett, for $158,000, for Lot 9 in Laurel Woods.

-Willow Lake First Sector LLC to Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc., for $28,000, for Lot 119 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Kenneth Mark Coggin to Thomas William Morton, for $530,000, for Lot 15 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Kristina Scout Owen to I. Made Agus Wardana, for $170,000, for Lot 20 in Hidden Creek II Second Sector.

-Donna H. Lewis to Jeffrey Guilbeau, for $371,000, for Lot 89 in Beaumont Phase Four Resurvey of Lots 85-99 and 102-110.

-John M. Rutherford to Robert Kyle Bell, for $244,000, for Lot 112 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase II.

-Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union to Rumur Properties LLC, for $150,000, or Lot 3 in Chelsea Crossings Outparcel 3-A and 3-B being a Resurvey of Outparcel 3.

-David Early to David Early, for $190,000, for Lot 501 in Spring Gate Phase 5.

-Stephanie N. Hubbard to Thomas Dylan Lofty, for $200,000, for Lot 97 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Todd B. Waldrip to Todd B. Waldrip, for $292,500, for Lot 226 in Lake Forest Second Sector.

-Mike Parton to Melissa L. Trent, for $328,875, for Lot 40 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 2.

-Jennifer M. Smith to Daniel P. Bell, for $165,000, for Lot 212 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Wesley Sims to Jose Roberto Recinos, for $5,600, for Lots 14, 15 and 16 in Dunstans.

-Embassy Homes LLC to John V. York, for $324,156, for Lot 7-226 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fourth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Annie M. Tomburello to Annie M. Tomburello, for $179,000, for Lot 344 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Laura Chesser to Stanley Lloyd Chesser, for $63,510, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Rebecca Hagood Young to Michael Andrew Forrest, for $250,000, for Lot 2 in Cottages of Southlake Amended Map.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 723 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Jarden B. Ebalaroza to Glen O. Lang, for $550,000, for Lot 456 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A Final Plat.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Donna Kirkland Webb, for $321,900, for Lot 7-60 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Ariel Moore, for $293,900, for Lot 7-63 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Kristen L. Stumpf to Kristen L. Stumpf, for $99,500, for Lot 25 in Laurel Woods.

-Brian Thomas Properties LLC to Richard Earl Cribbs, for $108,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-605 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Karen T. Ely to Emily S. Harrell, for $700,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 837 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 834 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $50,000, for Lot 7-86 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Barbara G. Dickinson to James Charles Jackson, for $300,000, for Lot 11 in Crest at Greystone Amended Map.