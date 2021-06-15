Terry Sliter
Terry Sliter
Maylene
Terry Sliter, age 66, of Maylene, passed away Monday, June 14.
The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, June 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.
