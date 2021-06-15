June 15, 2021

Terry Sliter

By Staff Reports

Published 1:11 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Terry Sliter
Maylene

Terry Sliter, age 66, of Maylene, passed away Monday, June 14.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, June 18 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

 

