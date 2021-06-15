Ronald “Sonny” Cole

Chelsea

Ronald “Sonny” Cole, age 81, of Chelsea, passed away Monday, June 14.

The visitation will be from 10- 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Scott Cole is officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Cole is preceded in death by his wife, Christine Cole; “Gaggy” Roden; siblings, Paul Lee Cole (Mary), James Thomas Cole (Martha), Donald Cole (Janette), Vera Watley (Robert); and granddaughter, Dannie Garrison.

He is survived by his kids, Pam Wallace (William), Paula McAnnally (Kenny), Thomas Rhoden (Cynthia); grandkids, Steven Wallace (Heather), Stacey Kilgore (Anthony), Ronnie Rhoden, Pat Garrison, Carl Garrison; and sister, Viola Stoner (Bill).

