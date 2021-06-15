Alabaster Independence Day celebration set for July 2

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster will celebrate Independence Day with a celebration including a fireworks show on Friday, July 2.

For the second year in a row, the fireworks display will take place at Thompson High School and is set to begin around 9 p.m., according to Community Programs Manger Morgan Lawley.

Prior to 2020, the display was typically held on the east side of Alabama 119, however the display was moved to the high school for a number of benefits including providing a central location for visitors to come and observe the show.

A new addition to the event this year will be the inclusion of food trucks. Lawley said that the city wanted to create an event where residents could hang out and enjoy themselves before watching the fireworks.

“This is a great opportunity to combine our Fourth of July celebration with your standard community event,” Lawley said. “It will be a great opportunity to get the public out together for the first time in a while.”

Food trucks currently scheduled to be present at the event include Chubbfathers, Eatabilities, Dixieland Funnel Cakes, Kona Ice and Pazzo Pizza.

Other offerings from the event include axe throwing at the Big Axe Hangout Truck, the Coca Cola Music Truck and bounce houses for children at the show.

Due to fireworks safety protocols, the Warrior Parkway entrance and exit from Thompson Road will be closed from 8 p.m. until 30 minutes after the show is over. Guests who arrive later than 8 p.m. should access THS from Kent Dairy Road.

Viewing areas for the event include all parking areas around the school and the open meadow areas. Parking on state and county roads will be prohibited during the show.

For more information visit Cityofalabaster.com/379/Fireworks-Show-July.