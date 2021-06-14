New chiropractic office opens in Helena

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Dr. Aileen Szabo was greeted by city leaders, businesses leaders and members of the community when a ribbon cutting was held for her new Helena Pure Chiropractic office.

Szabo has been a practicing chiropractor for more than 25 years. She attended the University of PR and Mercer University and the Life University School of Chiropractic where she received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree in 1995.

It was Szabo’s goal to open her own office in an area that was community-minded but also had potential for growth which is why she relocated her family from Atlanta to Helena.

“I am so happy to be here in Helena,” Szabo said. “I chose Helena two years ago when I first came to visit. It beat out every other town in the southeast when we planned to make the move from Atlanta. We are really happy to be able to serve a community like this. It is the way I used to practice back in Marietta.”

Through her experience Szabo hopes to be able to offer the area a wide array of services including things like adjustments, laser therapy, electrical muscle stimulation and education. Her practice is set up to offer services to people needing chiropractic services for sports, personal injury, auto accident injury, worker’s compensation injury rehabilitation and referrals to specialty providers.

While this is the office’s official grand opening, Szabo held a soft opening a few months ago and has already been treating many in the area, including many high school athletes whom she said helped her for a stronger connection with the community.

“You have an amazing community that loves to be here. The students that I have met that are in high school already miss the idea of eventually having to leave Helena to go away to college,” she said. “That says a lot about the school, the people and the town. I am really happy to be here and I hope to be able to serve you for a really long time.”

The feeling was mutual from the city as Helena Mayor Brian Puckett formally welcomed Szabo, her staff and her practice to the city.

“First and foremost, congratulations to your success,” Puckett said. “The city welcomes you and we are always here to do whatever we can to help you. We want to make sure that you thrive in this community. It is the community around us that makes Helena great and you are a part of that now.”

Helena Pure Chiropractic is already offering services to people in the area. To book an appointment, or find out more about the office’s services, visit their website. Helenapurechiropractic.com.