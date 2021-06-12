Magnolias Gift Wrapping commemorates opening

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA — Magnolias Gift Wrapping christened the company’s new store location in Chelsea on Friday, June 11, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The company’s Chelsea store location is now located in the Benson Shopping Center at Chelsea Corners Way along U.S. 280.

Linda Hardy and her daughter, Jordan, run the one-stop shop for gifts and said the new location will allow them to better serve Chelsea area customers due to the store’s closer proximity to U.S. 280. The location will especially provide greater accessibility for the company’s Mt Laurel and Highland Park customers, the owners said.

“Many of our customers live right there at the top of the mountain, so it’s a lot easier to come this way down 280. It’s been amazing just how much more just organic traffic we have been getting. It’s definitely been a positive thing for our company,” they said.

The company’s Chelsea store location had been located on Chesser Crane Road since 2017, but Linda and Jordan said they had been wanting to increase the store’s presence in the 280 area for some time, which made the Benson Shopping Center an ideal location.

Hardy said she has already seen an uptick in foot traffic since moving to the new location.

Launched in 1992, the company currently has three store locations: Sylacauga, Pell City and now Chelsea. Linda and Jordan said moving into Chelsea was one of the best decisions for their company and look forward to many more years in the community.

“This has been a great move for us to open in Chelsea. We’re just so excited to be here. We just have the best customers in the world here. The people are so nice,” they said.

The ceremony was held in partnership with the Chelsea Business Alliance.

The store officially opened in September, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBA had to postpone the ribbon cutting ceremony until June.

With COVID restrictions lifting, however, CBA President Donna Bowles said the organization is glad to finally be able to recognize the store’s opening officially, and to celebrate the achievements of these Chelsea’s business owners.

“As Chelsea grows, it is always so encouraging to see new business open, and the Chelsea Business Alliance is happy to officially welcome Magnolias. We are looking forward to many years of watching them grow and prosper in our beautiful city,” Bowles said.

Bowles extended her best wishes to the owners and prayers for continued success.