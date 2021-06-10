Chelsea’s Chicken Fry’d opens doors to customers

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

Chelsea’s first chicken-based restaurant has officially opened its doors to customers.

Owners Jeff and Misty Webster, who own Chelsea’s Station 31 and Montevallo’s Main Street Tavern, opened fully for lunch and dinner starting Monday, June 7, bringing a quick-service chicken fingers and fries restaurant to the area.

“We want to thank Chelsea for the incredible amount of support and encouraging words as we start a slow roll out schedule and move toward opening fully,” they said.

The couple said the restaurant will launch in three phases over the coming weeks. The first phase was held on May 28, which included an inaugural lunch session.

The restaurant is currently in its second-phase of opening according to Jeff Webster, with the restaurant now serving dinner as well. Phase three will include drive-thru service, which is expected to begin soon according to the owners.

With the launch, the couple have debuted the restaurant’s official menu, which includes over 30 menu items or combos.

As the name suggests, the menu will be centered around chicken-based dishes, but will also include a variety of chef-inspired items, including slider sandwiches and various salad greens.

Webster said he is particularly excited to unveil two special menu items, his homemade chicken salad and his famous chicken finger plate.

After nearly two years of planning, the couple said their dream is nearly realized and thanked the Chelsea community for the continued support and a successful launch.

Chicken Fry’d is located in the old Whataburger building and has been completely remodeled into a modern restaurant look.

The restaurant will be open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and will extend an extra hour on Saturdays until 10:30 p.m. Like their other businesses, Chicken Fry’d will be closed on Sundays.