Marriages for the week of June 6, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from May 24-28:
-Wilson Chase Brashier to Kendall Marie Vickery.
-Cathryn Thomas Snow to Jon Pierre Michael Anthony.
-Carda Horton to Joseph Horton.
-Michael Allen Gray to Terry Lynn Ball.
-Mario Soto to Diana Pamela Angel Pineda.
-Jinesh Jatinkumar Modi to Rajvi Harish Modi.
-Jeremy Dwayne Molay to Abigail Christa McMillan.
-Lorraine Horsford to Micah Daniel Ames.
-Iris Tejada Rodriguez Alba to Rodrigo Valle Flores.
-Donald Wayne Horton to Sarah Margaret Stokes.
-Quinterius Tyree Montgomery to Caitlin Michelle White.
-Jessica Marie Barefield to Shawn Anthony Powell.
-Lauren Rich Doss to Patrick Joseph May.
-Suhmeko Suhna Robinson to Timothy Lakendric Cutts.
-Jennifer Sue Brooke to Teresa Ann Hamby.
-Christina Miranda Mclean to Jeffrey Shane Brunk.
-John Aaron Hardy to Amber Michelle Kuykendall.
-Roger Wayne Daly to Charli Renee Furin.
-Kelsey Lee Ellenburg to Zachary Andrew Griffith.
-Haley Victoria Crumpton to Garrett Scott Martin.
-Thomas Michael Stockhausen to Tarsi Anne Woods.
-William Preston Hunt to Robin Nell Hunt.
-Douglas Carlyle Miles to Candace Elizabeth McCloud.
-Brett Joseph Marcum to Donna Kay Knight.
-Braxton Lee Ragland to Leanne Christina Turner.
-Davonte Torrez Chamblin to Ivanna Williams.
-David James Hess to Lizbeth Alejandra Juarez Espinosa.
-Chloe Carolyn Childress to Andrew Dean Ross.
-Taylor Alan Jones to Brandy Leigh Toole.
-Raymond Bishop Moore to Kathleen Elizabeth Sharp.
-Alexander Vazquez to Jennifer Louise Boll.
-Matthew Coles Tapley to Kalyn Elizabeth Chapman.
-Lakendra Sherese Stephen to Charles Deon Conwell.
-Sean Curtis Phillips to Michael Christopher Wright.
-Pricila Romero Quintana to Kevin Alexander Portillo Martinez.
-Brittney Chanel Vileikis to Kyle Matthew Lineberry.
Land transactions for the week of June 6, 2021
