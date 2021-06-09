Camp Unplugged gets kids outdoors for the summer

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — The city of Calera’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Camp Unplugged again this summer, every Monday and Thursday through July 8—with the exception of July 5.

The program is free and provides kids ages 5-12 with an opportunity to participate in a structured program with others their age in an outdoor setting.

Calera Parks and Recreation Athletic Director Jeff Stewart explained that the idea is to promote outdoor activities as an alternative to screen time.

“We call it Camp Unplugged to basically get the kids away from electronics so they can come out and unplug a little bit,” Stewart said. “It’s mainly conditioning and track and field.”

The five-week program started on June 7 and continues each Monday and Thursday through July 8 (with the noted exception) from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the soccer fields at Eagle Sports Complex. Anyone within the age range is welcome to join.

Camp activities include a 40-yard dash, parachute run in which kids race each other while attached to parachutes, and an obstacle course.

Participants are separated by age prior to each event.

“The kids really seem to like to like the obstacle course a lot. They like it all but the obstacle course seems to be kind of the pinnacle,” Stewart said.

Another favorite part is the final day, when one of Calera’s fire trucks comes out to the parking lot and sprays water, allowing the kids a chance to play and cool down.

Stewart said attendance at Camp Unplugged tends to vary, depending on the weather and other factors.

“We’ve had as few as 10 and as many as 90,” he said.

Camp Unplugged is free and there is no registration required. Kids do need to bring their own source of hydration, however.

For more information, contact Calera Parks and Recreation at 205-668-7250 or Caleraparkandrec.com, or visit the department’s Facebook page.