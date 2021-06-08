Deborah Lynne Smith

Valley Grande

Deborah Lynne Smith, 57, of Valley Grande, passed away Friday, June 4 at Vaughn Regional Baptist Medical Center in Selma.

She was born June 8, 1963 in San Antonio, Texas, daughter of John Capps and the late Vivian Capps.

She was a customer service representative.

Surviving are her husband, Ricky Joe Smith; daughters, Vivian Marie Coots, Cassandra Deanette (Mason) McBride; father, John Capps; granddaughters, Alyssa Coots, Ayla Coots, Katilyn Goodman; Tori McBride; grandson, TJ Goodman; sister, Sandra (Bill) Boyd; brother, Mike (Carla) Capps; and a host of other family.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Vivian Capps.

Friends will be received Wednesday, June 9 from 10-11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home. Services will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. at Martin Funeral Home Chapel with Charlie Lloyd officiating. Interment will follow in the Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo.

Martin Funeral Home directing.