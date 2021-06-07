Fire on the Water returning July 3 at OMSP

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham is partnering with Oak Mountain State Park to host the annual “Fire on the Water” event, which kicks of the Fourth of July holiday with fireworks and other activities.

The event itself is free; however, Oak Mountain State Park is selling a limited number of event tickets for discounted park admission of $15 for a car carrying up to four people and a $10 for Pelham residents.

“We are thrilled to once again host Fire on the Water with our partners at Oak Mountain State Park,” City of Pelham’s Communications Manager Ainsley Allison said. “The City of Pelham and Oak Mountain State Park have so much to offer to both residents and visitors. Spend the day exploring, and discover what makes Pelham truly unique.”

The event is a partnership between the two groups to provide a celebration for the holiday and to get people out exploring the different offerings of OMSP.

State Parks Event Coordinator Anna Jones said that the event will be an opportunity for guests to get out and enjoy one of the largest events at OMSP each year.

“Oak Mountain State Park is thrilled to be able to host the City of Pelham’s fireworks show again this year. We appreciate the City being such a supportive partner of the park,” Jones said. “This event is one of our largest fundraising events of the year and the city choosing to host their fireworks show helps the park. Alabama State Parks are not funded by tax dollars, so we rely on gate revenue and overnight stays to remain open and continue to improve the park so many Pelham Residents and Alabamians love so much.”

Aside from the fireworks display the event will feature a number of offerings such as interpretive events throughout the day, food trucks, a DJ and wakeboarding. American Legion Post 555 will also be present to kick off the ceremony by presenting the colors and the National Anthem.

Jones also encouraged guests to arrive early and explore the park.

“We have lakes for fishing and swimming, an amazing playground for kids, an 18-hole golf course, hiking, biking and horse trails, a demonstration farm, archery range and the Alabama Wildlife Center and oak Mountain Interpretive center will be open all day for guests to cool down and learn about our local ecology,” Jones said.

Out of concern from the COVID-19 pandemic, the park will increase safety measures throughout the park and will offer pre-sale event tickets to limit attendance.

“Each ticket will cost $15 and covers up to 4 guests and is valid all day. Pelham residents have the option to purchase these tickets at a discounted price of $10,” Jones said. “Guests will still be allowed to enter the park on July 3 for the fireworks show, but they will not be able to get the discounted ticket price as no event tickets will be sold on July 3.”

OMSP is only selling a limited number of the discounted park admission event tickets. Those interested in purchasing them can do so at the Ranger Station or the Main office. Entry fees will not be charged to those coming to the park to purchase tickets.

For more information visit the Oak Mountain State Park Facebook page. For more information about OMSP visit Alapark.com/parks/oak-mountain-state-park.