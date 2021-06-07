‘Big Night on the Farm’ benefit set for June 26

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County will host their “Big Night on the Farm” event on June 26 at Helena Hollow.

The event will feature a number of activities serve as a fundraiser for BBBS to further their mission as a nonprofit organization that matches children in local schools with mentors.

“We’re looking forward to a fun night with all of our supporters and friends in the community. Every dollar raised through Big Night on the Farm helps Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County continue youth mentoring programs in schools throughout the county,” said Mentoring and Development Coordinator Brooke McKinley. “We know that mentoring truly makes a difference in academic success and all around.”

There will be a number of things for guests to do on the farm including food trucks, raffle prizes a mechanical bull, games, a raffle for prizes and more. Tickets for the event include food, drinks and all of these activities.

Guests will also be entertained with live music provided by Cabin Fever. Food will be provided by Chubbfathers, Phat Sammich and Frios Gourmet Pops.

BBBS is hoping that this event will not only help to fund their efforts but to create community connections to help emphasize the importance of this program.

“I’m so excited to come together with the Advisory Board to host Big Night on the Farm,” said Advisory Board President Brandy Hamilton. “We look forward to having our community join us to support such an important mission.”

BBBS has been operating in Shelby County for the past six years. As an organization they partner with high schools in the area to recruit volunteers to match with younger students. The organization said that these types of relationships have shown to reduce drug use, increase a commitment to education and have healthier relationships with friends and family.

The organization partners with Alabaster City Schools, Helena, Chelsea and Calera to promote their efforts.

Tickets for the event are $40 and include food, drinks and access to all of the activities on the farm.

The event will take place at Helena Hollow located at 6017 Highway 17, beginning at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets or to find more information visit Bignightonthefarm.com.