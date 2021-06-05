RaceTrac expects to open Chelsea location in July

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

CHELSEA – RaceTrac gas station has announced a new store location in Chelsea.

RaceTrac is famous for having “Whatever Gets You Going” and is bringing that spirit to the Chelsea area later this summer.

The new store location is expected to officially open in July, and is currently being constructed near Chelsea Crossroads, next to Publix and APCO Employees.

Megan Shannon, communications manager for RaceTrac, said the location at Chelsea Crossroads was chosen to easily fit into guests’ daily routine. The new location will feature a clean, well-lit parking lot for customers as they fuel their vehicles or shop inside the store.

“We are excited to bring our Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience to Chelsea, and our professional, friendly team members are here to welcome you and ensure you have everything you need to refuel, recharge and get to your next destination,” she said.

The building’s layout is expected to be based on the company’s standard design, but the new location will offer a wide selection of tasty, grab & go food and beverage—no matter the time of day.

Chief among these items will be Swirl World frozen desserts station, with up to 10 flavors and 28 toppings, and the company’s signature freshly ground, freshly brewed, on-demand Crazy Good Coffee.

Headquartered in Atlanta, the family-owned RaceTrac was founded in 1934 and now operates over 550 convenience store locations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The store location is currently under construction, and the company S and W Construction, based in Texas, is currently overseeing the store’s development.

The new store location is expected to officially debut sometime in mid-July. The company is currently looking to fill approximately 15 positions at the location.

Applicants who are hired are eligible to receive a $200 new hire bonus.