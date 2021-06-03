Land transactions for the week of May 30, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from May 4-11:

May 4

-RC Birmingham LLC to Daniel Monroe Martin, for $185,250, for Lot 70 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Amberli Gothard, for $181,400, for Lot 36 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Lynne Michelle Bishop, for $336,175, for Lot 136 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Matthew Emery to Michael C. Combs, for $220,000, for Lot 101 in Scottsdale Third Addition.

-Betsy L. Hefner to Hefner Living Trust, for $10,000, for Lot 107 in Southern Pines Third Sector.

-Maryann K. Chrencik to Chrencik Living Trust, for $10,000, for Lot 8 in Homestead Sector B.

-Jennifer S. Barger to Stephen E. Ruiz, for $247,500, for Lot 66 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-James Mac Patton to Brandon Jackson, for $360,000, for Lot 108 in Dunnavant Square Resurvey.

-Taretha Ann Robinson to Brenda Perry, for $17,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-William M. Richardson to Ross E. Lenoir, for $415,000, for Lot 213 in Shadow Oak Estates 2nd Sector.

-Bob E. Armstrong to William Michael Richardson, for $625,000, for Lot 1 in Northfork Estates Resubdivision and Resurvey.

-Thomas R. Head to Sandra Witter, for $158,500, for Lot 12 in Breckenridge Park Royal Ridge Sector.

-Tracy D. Pittman to Brittany Moore, for $125,000, for Lot 127 in Stonecreek Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Edie T. Richardson to Lindsey Alison Magno Bautista, for $310,000, for Lot 542 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition.

-Kathryn Lepper to William Allen Davis, for $275,000, for Lot 9 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Gabriel Hernandez, for $167,160, for Lot 46 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-DAL Properties LLC to Leon B. Hill, for $388,283, for Lot 1 in McMillian Lake Estates Final Plat.

-Kathryn L. Davis to Dillon C. Campbell, for $180,000, for Lot C in Riverwood Third Sector Amended Map.

-DAL Properties LLC to William Nicholas Farnham, for $600,000, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Reserve.

-Jessica Balsizer to Nicholas Russell Ford, for $700,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Steven Michael Szumplawski, for $198,620, for Lot 40 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Alana Cool to Justin T. Box, for $234,000, for Lot 488 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Christi Koons, for $192,870, for Lot 102 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-LaTosha Taylor to RS Rental I LLC, for $181,500, for Lot 309 in Village at Stonehaven Phase 3 First Addition Amended Map.

-William R. McDaniel to Tyler A. Medley, for $292,000, for Lot 7 in Indian Wood Forest Second Sector.

-Seacrocs LLC to Miguel Rodriguez, for $500,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sung Ho Sim to Stephanie R. Yates, for $875,000, for Lot 1907 in Highland Lakes 19th Sector.

-Janet R. Stevens to Ruth H. Nolen, for $289,000, for Lot 1 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Lisa A. Sudderth Hall to Gary Stevens, for $395,000, for Lot 2611 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase One.

-Brody Lane Cardwell to Scott Thompson, for $149,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20, Range 1 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to ARG Housing LLC, for $1,324,721.90, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 38, 39, 40 and 41 in Town Side Square Sector Two Final Plat.

-Caroline A. Jones to Caroline A. Jones, for $117,000, for Lot 2 in Edenton a Condominium.

-Duewayne Holley to John D. Allred, for $625,000, for Lot 31 in Mountain View Lake Company Second Sector.

-Sondra Williamson Bruce to Jessica Lewis White, for $370,000, for Lot 2 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.

-Oscar James Tuck to Brock James Tuck, for $145,170, for Lot 4 in Parkers Subdivision.

-Dawn Denise Rock to Nicholas Rockwell, for $719,000, for Lot 54 in Brock Point Phase 1B.

-Debbe Key to Bryan Chatman, for $348,000, for Lot 48 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase 3.

-Mary Teresa Smith to Cherie D. Olivier, for $98,800, for Lot 509 in Gables a Condominium Amended Map.

-Michael Shane Hill to Jason R. Ash, for $505,000, for Lot 3 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Linda J. Rutledge to Kallen Morrison Boggio, for $305,000, for Lot 228 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Sheila Franklin Lyon to Stinson Lyon, for $185,000, for Lot 1 in Willis Survey.

-Jon T. Rodgers to Robert P. Barnett, for $160,000, for Lot 272 in Waterford Village Second Three.

-Alabama Land Partners LLC to Leonardo J. Iennusa, for $15,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-John D. Perry to Linda J. Rutledge, for $299,900, for Lot 7-190 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Leah Allers to David Benjamin Wilson, for $350,000, for Lot 11 in Chelsea Farms Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 10 and 11.

-Nicholas Brian Jones to Andrew Gilbert, for $349,000, for Lot 2206 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 2.

-SDH Birmingham LLC to Kendrick McCary, for $188,740, for Lot 40 in Glades at Whipoorwill Resurvey of Lots 36-40.

-Jack M. Thompson to Mohammas Jasim Uddin, for $120,000, for Lot 22 in Sugar Hill Townhomes.

-Taylor Collier to Christopher Parker Goodman, for $159,900, for Lot 1 in Abernathys Addition to Eagle Wood Estates.

-Courtney Ice to Ian John Mills, for $172,000, for Lot 1 in Parkside.

-Katherine Jackson to JPR Trust010199, for $285,000, for Lot 2 in Greystone Highlands Phase I Amended Map.

-Heather J. Yeargan to ARVM 5 LLC, for $195,900, for Lot 3-40 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Ashlei Marsh to Garrett Christopher Kelley, for $190,000, for Lot 247 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase I.

-Jo Ellen Mudd to Regina Reed, for $15,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Eddie E. Blevins to Thomas Luther Morrison, for $40,650, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Aundrea Kay Guess to Connie Jo Fleck, for $730,000, for Lot 304 in Greystone Legacy 3rd Sector.

-Laura W. Myers to Christopher Michael Ramsey, for $610,000, for Lot 2 in Bana Creek Estates Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nicholas Brian Jones, for $410,000, for Lot 16 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 9.

-Columbiana Square LLC to Crayton Columbiana Ventures LLC, for $1,000,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Eric M. Brasher to Thomas Lee Britt, for $300,000, for Lot 6 in Gross Addition to Altadena South 1st Phase of 1st Sector.

-Nathan Hooten to RS Rental I LLC, for $198,000, for Lot 54 in Kingwood First Addition.

-Carrie W. Radice to Belinda Kelley Mays, for $245,000, for Lot 356 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Anita Atkinson, for $440,350, for Lot 243 in Camellla Ridge Phase 2.

May 5

-Lee John Bruno to Ruhar6 LLC, for $600,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-James A. Graham to Lilli Marliese Kennedy, for $140,000, for Lot 104 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-James Isbell to James Arthur Cullom, for $275,000, for Lot 183 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Wayne W. Williamson to Tina Maroney, for $540,000, for Lot 3 in Crossbrook Farms Second Sector.

-Brenda Brantley to Donald Brantley, for $22,393.87, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-FPA WC Inverness LLC to 100 Inverness De Property LLC, for $38,250,000, for property in Section 1, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Robert A. Garove to Davita Marie Jefferson King, for $274,550, for Lot 8 in Bungalows of Old Town.

-Alabaster RT Freestanding LLC to IH Alabaster LLC, for $73,231, for Lot 13 in Colonial Promenade Alabaster Survey Final Plat.

-Steven Daugherty to Ashley Knight, for $182,000, for Lot 23 in Falliston Sector 1.

-Kristen D. Acton to Robert J. Lilley, for $685,000, for Lot 332 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Allen Huguley to Galiya Marie Ring, for $192,004, for Lot 33 in Ivanhoe Amended Map.

-G. Cahoon to David Edward Nahay, for $417,000, for property in Section 32, Township 17 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 647 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-SB Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 4 in Adams Ridge Second Addition.

-S&C Family Partnership LTD to Kristen D. Acton, for $259,000, for Lot 3 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 715 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 719 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Saied Vaziri Zanjani to David Ashton Ripley, for $330,000, for Lot 4 in Sunny Meadows Phase Two.

-Leslie J. Stacey to James Russell, for $30,000, for Lot 16 in Liberty Cove Resurvey of Lots 16 & 17.

-Anna N. Middleton to Trevor Dan Purter, for $186,600, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Craig T. Hyde to Sukar Construction Inc., for $90,000, for Lot 34 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 2nd Addition.

-Jennifer Hartwig to Sheila C. Lovelady, for $283,000, for Lot 11 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Real Value LLC to Aviator LLC, for $320,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Barbara Thompson to Edward Bryan Wood, for $470,000, for Lot 1441 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Paula Stewart to Richard L. Thompson, for $400,000, for Lot 1440 in Highland Lakes 14th Sector.

-Bishop of Birmingham in Alabama to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Parish Birmingham, for $19,461,850, for Lots 3 and 18 in Brook Highland Commercial No. 3 Resurvey of Lot 3.

-Bernice G. Coston to Suzan Boyd, for $315,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Valor Communities LLC to Elizabeth Ngatia, for $261,894, for Lot 326 in Union Station Phase III.

-Samuel J. Foster to Steven Brent McKenzie, for $285,000, for Lot 16 in Park Forest Third Sector.

-Adam Ballstadt to Jason Creamer, for $225,600, for Lot 185 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Linda Gardner to Meghan Holler, for $162,500, for Lot 300 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Catherine Robison Wilson to Richard M. Zaragoza, for $285,000, for Lot 11 in Homestead Sector A.

-Clifton D. Myers to Jessica Ann Davis, for $175,000, for Lot 211 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Belinda Phelps, for $255,294, for Lot 323 in Union Station Phase III.

-Barbara Dobbs Hosey to Luke Sides, for $205,000, for Lot 14 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-City of Pelham to Commercial Development Authority of the City of Pelham, for $97,080, for Lot 1 in Woodland Mobile Home Park Subdivision Final Plat.

-George A. Pickar to William D. Seymour, for $531,000, for Lot 20 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 11.

-Margaret C. Dawson to State of Alabama, for $220,900, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Alexander Edwards to Jonathan Pennington, for $252,500, for Lot 7 in Apache Ridge First Sector.

-John Michael Boone to John Collings, for $168,000, for Lot 27 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-John David Kelly to Paul J. Foote, for $222,000, for Lot 28 in Hamlet 5th Sector.

-Greg Harris to Greg Harris, for $150,000, for Lot 9 in Rice Acres Resurvey of Lots 9 & 10 Final Plat.

-Jorge Salguero to Erika Cecilia Herrera Acevedo, for $380,000, for Lot 5 in Fall Acres First Addition and property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jorge Salguero to Wilfredo Noe Morales, for $124,800, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kristin Kennedy to Kyle Lyles Garywayne, for $319,000, for Lot 33 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

May 6

-Betty H. Elliott to James R. Elliott, for $138,500, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Dorian Roshod Wilson, for $258,814, for Lot 80 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Patsy D. McCombs to Frank James Couch, for $26,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Frank James Couch to Michael D. Nagy, for $525,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Paul E. Haanschoten to Mark Ebersold, for $320,000, for Lot 15 in Syndeys Place.

-Tommy J. Brackin to RNB Properties LLC, for $20,000, for Lots 1 through 8 in Block 38 and Lots 1 through 4 in Block 52 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-James Allen Toles to Edward James Toles, for $344,900, for Lot 28 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Traci Funderburg Carter to Jonathan George Mack, for $460,000, for Lot 131 in Willow Branch Sector 2 Final Subdivision Plat.

-Sarah Miller to Veselin Despodov, for $159,100, for Lot 36 in Carrington Sector II Resurvey.

-Nina WIlson to Juan Gomez Pioquinto, for $450,000, for Lot 35 in Saddle Lake Farms a Condominium Resurvey of Lot 35.

-Beverly Manly Stanfa to Kathy Waid, for $187,000, for Lot 34 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Thomas Gaines McClinton to Ronald Keith Ellison, for $266,200, for Lot 80 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Gavin R. Killam to Nancy E. Singleton, for $435,000, for Lot 1509 in Highland Lakes 15th Sector.

-Mary Bennetto to Angela C. Martin, for $235,000, for Lot 42 in Narrows Point.

-Nathan L. Nelson to Julius F. Grady, for $352,500, for Lot 36 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey No. 1.

-Luxury Lake Investments LLC to Clayton Properties Group Inc., for $3,480,654.43, for property in Sections 6, 7, 8, 17, 18 and 19, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Tien H. Huynh, for $370,723, for Lot 2042 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Gary E. Abercrombie to Rogelio Pena, for $9,500, for Lots 9, 10 and 11, and property in Section 30, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Savanna Appling to Jewel Fortner, for $260,000, for Lot 52 in Wynlake Phase III.

-Brad Pickering to Brian R. Jones, for $285,000, for Lot 14 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Jack Brown Wilkins, for $295,000, for Lot 377 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 12A.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John L. Johnson, for $597,632, for Lot 2 in Henley Sector 1.

-Jason Scarbrough to Patrick Neil Porter, for $149,900, for Lot 26 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Glenn E. Dabbs to Rolando Medrano, for $170,000, for property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-John W. Stewart to Michael A. Stewart, for $155,000, for Lots4 and 5 in Houlditch Subdivision and property in Section 21, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Gloria Nelson to Alex Jay Watlington, for $1,000, for property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Jennifer M. Watlington to Brittany Fancher, for $540,000, for Lot 1 in Watlingstons Family Subdivision and property in Section 8, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Gary Dean to Alex J. Watlington, for $739,900, for Lot 6 in Weatherton Woods Estates.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 808 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 811 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 12-22 in Chelsea Park 12th Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 813 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Michael W. Taunton to Sommerville Family LLC, for $810,000, for property in Section 17, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Bethany J. Hollingshed Wilson to Stuart Michael Shelton, for $191,000, for Lot 269 in Waterford Village Second 3.

-Melissa Elise Wilson to Thomas Lee Chambers, for $520,000, for Lot 2025 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 2.

-Charles T. Reynolds Revocable Living Trust to Cliff R. Meister, for $565,000, for Lot 2 in Tara Section 4 First Revision.

-Geremy O. Gully to Robert H. Posey, for $353,060, for Lot 26 in Shelby Shores First Addition First Sector.

-Victor J. Thannickal to Phillip Plemons, for $688,000, for Lot 5 in Hudsons Add to Brook Highland.

-Casey Nichols Havins to Hopeful Housing LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 27 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Tonya Thomas to Anthony Ward, for $727,000, for Lot 701 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Rose Creek Development Inc. to RH Holdings LLC, for $290,000, for Lot 5 in Saginaw Commercial Park Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Patsy H. Cannon to Barbara D. Hosey, for $220,000, for Lot 378 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Rickey Pennington to Tom E. Stevens, for $60,000, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Amy I. Hall to Caleb Howard Hayden, for $397,000, for Lot 85 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-Michele Falletta Durham to Richard B. Williams, for $225,000, for Lot 3 in Southfield Gardens.

-Debora H. Porter to Benjamin W. Short, for $750,000, for Lot 1 in Porters Rural Subdivision.

-RC Birmingham LLC to Romaric Gilles Awadjihe, for $162,870, for Lot 87 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-James G. Goolsby to Eric T. Venable, for $295,000, for Lot 10 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Theresa Gibson to Thanos Ventures LLC, for $98,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Paul T. Andrews to Paul T. Andrews, for $98,000, for Lot 69 in Stoney Meadows Phase I.

-Aubra Leigh Bullard to Hannah Taylor Parker, for $230,000, for Lot 22 in Scottsdale First Addition.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lot 143 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B.

-W. E. May to Katherine Elizabeth Page, for $268,000, for Lot 2 in Dearing Downs Fourth Addition.

-Jack L. Ward to Cynthia Zavala Castro, for $20,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Susan Ellen Walker Binkley to Jennifer Adrian Braxton, for $90,000, for Lot 1 in Walker Family Subdivision.

-Foreal Investments LLC to Cahaba Electric Company LLC, for $265,000, for Lot 2 in Waddell Brothers Subdivision.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Paul E. Turner, for $190,000, for Lot 15 in Lokeys Landing Phase I.

May 7

-David E. Fulk to Jennifer Riha, for $18,000, for Lots 31 and 32 in Shelby Shores.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alex B. Roberts, for $339,850, for Lot 46 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Andrew K. Vastano to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $275,000, for Lot 200 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Tori M. Lug to Stephen Mulvaney, for $315,000, for Lot 11 in Riverchase West First Addition.

-TL Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $42,500, for Lot 332 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Aaron Germaine James, for $268,000, for Lot 72 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Belva Jean Steed Living Trust to F. Wade Steed, for $112,000, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores 1977 Addition.

-Belva Jean Steed Living Trust to F. Wade Steed, for $334,570, for Lot 8 in Shelby Shores 1977 Addition.

-Michael Watkins to Michael Watkins, for $36,294, for Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16 in Farris First Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Lauren Leigh Turner, for $285,637, for Lot 73 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Robert Keltz to Amber Keltz, for $170,000, for Lot 10 in Southwind First Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Joseph Joshua Massie, for $314,075, for Lot 223 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Morgan Sanderson to Bonnie A. Spear, for $267,500, for Lot 1191 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Kenneth F. Jernigan to Andrew J. Milazzo, for $683,500, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Oaks.

-Ted & Boe Properties LLC to Dale Callahan, for $275,970, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to John Truman Thurber, for $447,150, for Lot 13 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 8.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Barry L. Horton, for $382,352, for Lot 221 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Leroy Farley to Leroy M. Farley, for $150,000, for Lot 11 in K B Nickersons Survey of Helena Road.

-Clarence T. Davis to Lourdes Maria Anderson, for $219,500, for Lot 33 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Mass Holdings LLC to Tyffanie Alise Vial, for $350,000, for Lot 6 in Indiancreek Phase II Sectors I & II.

-Smail Ouaoua to Chirihane Ouaoua, for $120,765, for Lot 21 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Map of the Resurvey of the Final Plat.

-Martha E. Taylor to Hannah Elizabeth Freeman, for $238,000, for Lot 6 in Cobblestone Village.

-Jose De Jesus Patlan Marquez to Jose Luis Gallegos, for $50,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21, Range 3 West.

-Sylvester McGrew to Elvis Eaglin, for $305,000, for Lot 67 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase 1.

-Douglas F. Whitley to Douglas Whitley, for $23,480, for Lot 3 in Thomas S Addition to the Town of Aldrich.

-Peggy J. Hill to Jennifer L. Reed, for $158,000, for Lot 2 in J W Johnstons Addition to the Town of Columbiana.

-Ashley Holmes to Rebecca B. Ankesheiln, for $131,000, for Lot 32 in Nottingham Townhomes Resurvey of Lot 32.

-Maurice Williams to John R. Preston, for $140,000, for Lot 23 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-James M. Kirkley to Joseph Lyle Henley, for $247,000, for Lot 16 in Sydneys Place.

-C. B. Fulton to Tredwear LLC, for $170,000, for Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16 of Block 89 and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32 of Block 98. in E S Saffords Map of Shelby of 1890

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Toni Morgan Thompson, for $227,300, for Lot 41 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 4.

-Connie Jo Fleck to Carl Sudano, for $262,500, for Lot 2018 in Old Cahaba V 6th Addition.

May 10

-Timothy B. Holdbrooks to Merrell L. Horton, for $340,000, for Lot 38 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-John O. Hendrix to David A. Koski, for $289,000, for Lot 16 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Brandy T. Riggs to Andrew Kyle Vastano, for $398,900, for Lot 1-07 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase I and Phase II.

-John H. Pearson to Daniel G. Lowe, for $259,000, for Lot 32 in Panther Ridge.

-Drew William Wood to Stephen John Newton, for $705,000, for Lot 224 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-James B. Jordan to Mary H. Atmore, for $325,000, for Lot 2 in Hargrove Hills 1st Sector Phase 1 Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Leroy Rodney Roberts to Karen Simmons, for $165,000, for Lot 19 in Windsor Ridge.

-Jane M. Gregoritch to Jane M. Gregoritch, for $172,550, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 18, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Yellow Hammer Properties Inc. to Alexander Edwards, for $326,000, for Lot 18 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Phillip A. Pittman to Norris Chandler, for $349,900, for Lot 232 in Yellowleaf Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Kathryn Victoria Strickland, for $319,850, for Lot 1637 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Portrait Homes BHM LLC to Dwayne Edward Calhoun, for $266,900, for Lot 122 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Richard R. Weigant to Charles H. Langner, for $549,000, for Lot 2 in Brookshire 2nd Sector.

-Patricia Hill to John J. McKee, for $365,000, for Lot 119 in Shelby Springs Farms Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Barbara D. Bearden to Christina L. Smith, for $200,000, for Lot 31 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector First Addition.

-Leighton Ratliff to Glenn Hampton, for $265,595, for Lot 96 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Kallen Morrison Boggio to FKH SFR Propco D LP, for $216,200, for Lot 50 in Brookhollow First Sector.

-Mary Ruth Lombard to William Bishop Romano, for $245,000, for Lot 1 in Meadowlark.

-Dwayne J. Rigsby to Zachary J. Earnest, for $209,000, for Lot 527 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Katie A. Champion to Dwayne J. Rigsby, for $290,000, for Lot 205 in Forest Lakes Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Lilliane K. Koopman to William J. Koopman, for $483,300, for Lot 28 in Wildwood Park Residential Estates.

-Sherran T. Malcolm to RS Rental I LLC, for $168,100, for Lot 42 in Park Place Fourth Addition.

-Kenneth Ryan Parker to Kenneth Ryan Parker, for $73,800, for Lot 10 in Green Valley 2nd Sector.

-Dana T. Steele to Carl J. Simmons, for $360,000, for Lot 912 in Forest Parks 9th Sector.

-Alan J. Collier to Scott A. Recchio, for $625,000, for Lot 306 in Riverchase Country Club Residential Subdivision Tenth Addition.

-Kenneth L. Martin to Karen Pierson McDonald, for $260,000, for Lot 29 in Old Mill Trace.

-KC Propco LLC to Birmingham Crossing Property LLC, for $932,650, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II.

-John B. Green to John B. Greene, for $119,600, for property in Section 4, Township 22, Range 3 West and property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Robert W. Pirtle, for $434,850, for Lot 4103 in Abingdon by the River Phase 2.

-Mary Grace Smith to Mark Purser, for $261,000, for Lot 63 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Betty S. White, for $414,063, for Lot 4021 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Edna Nepomuceno to Edna Nepomuceno, for $10,000, for Lot 3414 in Riverchase Country Club Thirty Fourth Addition.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Allison S. Hughes, for $665,119, for Lot 1236 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Dura Adelia Gentry to Gary V. Skinner, for $114,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to William Jonah Arpin, for $450,299, for Lot B 124 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2A.

-Marshel Roy Cunningham to Red Sparrow Investments LLC, for $111,000, for property in Section 28, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Frank Lenoir Trivett to Felix Lee Liveoak, for $205,900, for Lot 9 in Carriage Hill Phase I.

-Selenia Dunst to Anthony Joseph Mastrantonio, for $162,000, for Lot 520 in Weatherly Aberdeen Section 18.

May 11

-Angelia G. Jenness to Colin Levoy Jenness, for $245,000, for Lot 16 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Russell Romine to DAL Properties LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 71 in Villages of Westover Sector 1.

-Jeffrey Dobbs to Danielle Mayer Adams, for $310,000, for Lot 7 in Lincoln Park.

-Larry J. Vance to Jeffrey D. Johnson, for $260,000, for Lot 25 in Broken Bow Second Addition.

-Virgie B. Nicholson to James Nganga, for $230,000, for Lot 5 in Fox Haven First Sector.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lot 717 and 722 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B and Lot 730 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Danielle Mayer Adams to Mejia Kevin Sandoval, for $210,000, for Lot 1 in Alabaster Gardens Resurvey of Lots 1 through 4 and 11 through 14 of Block 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Dale Garrard, for $619,087, for Lot 1228 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Eddie B. Traffica to Glenn A. Traffica, for $259,900, for Lot 2-59 in Chelsea Park Second Sector.

-Matthew N. Sadler to Richard Casey Maddox, for $339,500, for Lot 52 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Andrew Debord to Joseph Tubbs, for $282,000, for Lot 6-101 in Chelsea Park Sixth Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Amy Renee Kemp, for $371,015, for Lot 7067 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 7.

-Michelle Carriere to Robert Sterling Alfano, for $194,000, for Lot 460 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Shane M. Jones to Ashley Owens, for $258,000, for Lot 977 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition Phase 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Spencer D. Schuneman, for $322,900, for Lot 64 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Anna Laura Dyer to Brandon Koehler Holmes, for $195,000, for Lot 157 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Nicholas Seth Walden to Jamie Thomas, for $250,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Nathan Kemp to Timothy J. Taylor, for $251,000, for Lot 94 in Autumn Ridge.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Michael L. Isbell, for $366,986, for Lot 143 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Stephanie Yates to Clint Tillery Wright, for $625,000, for Lot 2129 in Brook Highland 21st Sector.

-Janice Jacobs to Robert B. Salser, for $76,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Timothy Russell Taylor, for $732,000, for property in Section 7, Township South, Range 4 West.

-Jennifer Rehette Smith to David A. Hamilton, for $359,900, for Lot 1928 in Dunrobin at Ballantrae Phase 2.

-Anita Allred Atkinson to Emily Ann Lachiewicz, for $345,000, for Lot 5 in Bent River Commons 1st Sector.

-Lou Ann Crawford to Julie D. Richey, for $260,000, for Lot 28 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Shauna Stewart to Robert Sarver, for $620,000, for Lot 512 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Jeffrey L. Jones to Jeffrey L. Jones, for $134,150, for Lot 91 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Sonya Swords to Makiesha Davis, for $10,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Mark K. Burgess to Janette Chavez Rico, for $190,000, for Lot 18 in Dearing Downs.

-Lynita W. Motes to Judson Motes, for $100,000, for Lot 2 in Green Pastures.

-George S. Motes to Andy Ward, for $70,000, for Lot 1 in Green Pastures.

-Max Burch to Pac Property Management, for $92,000, for Lot 19 in Bensons Camp at Waxahatchie Creek.

-S & C Development LLC to Jackie Neal Spinks, for $118,400, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-S & C Development LLC to S & M Development LLC, for $10,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 4 West and property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-S & C Development to Jackie Neal Spinks, for $28,900, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 4 West and property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Mary Wills Buckman to Mary Wills Buckman, for $255,830, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Calvin Rex Whitworth to Calvin Rex Whitworth, for $217,490, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Debbie Kirkland Becker to Khush Properties LLC, for $650,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone and property in Section 25, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-J W Stevenson LLC to Timeless Homes LLC, for $25,000, for Lot 94 in Bent Creek Sector 2 Phase I.