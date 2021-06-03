Helena Market Days sets BBQ cookoff for July 10

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena Market Days is hosting a special BBQ cookoff event at the July 10 date of the festival, which will see proceeds go to restoring the area around the amphitheater.

The new Helena Market Days Chair Kim Ford said that she is looking forward to this event and hopes that it will help move the restoration of the area along.

“All of the donations and proceeds from the cookoff will be going to restore the amphitheater and the park down there,” Ford said. “We got rocked so hard during the storms. We only have one picnic table and there was just so much damage we wanted to try and do something to help.”

Ford said that Sanchez Tanniehill and Kenneth Paschal were going to be present to help judge the competition.

The Market Days is looking for participants to compete in the cookoff.

“We want to find out who has the best butt in Shelby County,” Ford joked.

The organization is also looking for sponsors to help make the event a success. They have received support from Royal Auto, Beef O’Brady’s and Publix.

Participants in the cookoff will be able to begin getting their setups ready the day prior to the event.

Those interested in participating in the cookoff or becoming sponosors for the event can email Ford for more information at Helenamarketdays@gmail.com.