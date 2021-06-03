Elaine Clark
Montevallo
Elaine Clark, age 71, of Montevallo, passed away Thursday, June 3.
The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Monday, June 7 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cahaba Valley Cemetery in Brierfield. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
