Elaine Clark

Montevallo

Elaine Clark, age 71, of Montevallo, passed away Thursday, June 3.

The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Monday, June 7 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cahaba Valley Cemetery in Brierfield. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

