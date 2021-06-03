June 4, 2021

Elaine Clark

By Staff Reports

Published 2:48 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Elaine Clark
Montevallo

Elaine Clark, age 71, of Montevallo, passed away Thursday, June 3.

The visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., Monday, June 7 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cahaba Valley Cemetery in Brierfield. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

 

Print Article

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries