June 3, 2021

Divorces for the week of May 30, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 6:44 am Thursday, June 3, 2021

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from April 30-May 18:

-Arianna Storm Jones, of Shelby, and Brian Keith Shirley, of Helena.

-Linda Carol Conner, of Chelsea, and Melvin Leroy Conner, of Chelsea.

-Camille Elizabeth Mullennix, of Chelsea, and Joshua Clark Mullennix, of Birmingham.

-William C. Turner, Jr., of Daleville, and Carolyn Nichole Turner, of Hoover.

-Kimberly Anne Emerson, of Steele, and Gregory Douglas Emerson, of Helena.

-Kyle J. Burkhart, of Century, Fla., and Corrie Maree Biggar, of Helena.

-Allexis Amber-Lynn Rittenhouse, of Columbiana, and Jordan Delano Rittenhouse, of Odairsville, Ga.

-Willie Gonzalez, of Birmingham, and Yvette Gonzalez, of Henderson, NV.

-Pattie Kay Northcutt, of Pelham, and Dewey Lamar Northcutt, Sr., of Pelham.

-Karen Faye Simmons, of Pelham, and Brandon Todd Simmons, of Pelham.

