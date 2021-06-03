David Paul Turquitt

Calera

David Paul Turquitt, age 67, of Calera, passed away Tuesday, June 1.

David is survived by his wife, Julie Jo Turquitt; daughter, Jessica Turquitt; grandsons, Danny Luna, Jonathan Luna, Issac Milano and soon-to-be-grandson, Adriel Turquitt; sisters, Bonnie Turquitt Downs, Janice Turquitt Thrash, Becky Mitchell (Gene) and Katie Lutz (Luther); brother, Melvin Turquitt (preceded); and sister-in-law, Marcia Turquitt.

There are no services at this time.