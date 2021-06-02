James Robert “Bob” Owens

Calera

James Robert “Bob” Owens, age 66 of Calera, passed away Monday, May 31, at Shelby Baptist Medical Center surrounded by his wife, children, and loved ones.

He was born in Richmond, Indiana on Oct. 5, 1954; the son of the late Robert Owens, Jr. and the late Martha Frances Rader Owens.

He was a paint and repair supervisor with Essex Crane.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry B. Owens of Calera; son, Nathan Owens of Louisville, Kentucky; daughter, Lindsay Owens of Louisville, Kentucky; son, James Matthew Owens of Clanton; son, Jacob Owens of Calera; step-son, Brandon Colburn of Leeds; 11 Grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sister, Cathy Phipps of Harrogate, Tennessee.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 5 at 12 p.m. from the Amazing Grace Worship Center in Saginaw with Rev. Kevin Blankenship and Rev. Erron Price officiating.

“Our lose is truly Heaven’s gain!”

Final care and arrangements entrusted to the Ellison Memorial Funeral Home of Clanton.

