Teena Jo McCullar
Teena Jo McCullar
Teena Jo McCullar passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 5.
She was a devoted wife and mother.
Teena was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Brantley.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jeff McCullar, and son, Adam McCullar; siblings, Steve Brantley (Mary Beth), and Lisa Harrington; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Teena enjoyed hosting family gatherings, cooking and gardening. She was a graphic artist and enjoyed creating art as a hobby. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A memorial was held at Calvary Baptist Church fellowship hall in Vincent on Sunday, May 30. Visitation was held at 2 p.m. Memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Pastor Brandon Price officiated.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Calvary Baptist Church.
Wanda Faye Thrash Glazner
Wanda Faye Thrash Glazner Wanda Faye Thrash Glazner entered into the gates of Heaven on Sunday, May 16 in Pensacola,... read more