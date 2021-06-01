Henley neighborhood holds ribbon cutting in Helena

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Tucked off near Helena High School, the Henley neighborhood held a ribbon cutting ceremony held a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 25.

This neighborhood opened as the second phase of construction for the Hillsboro subdivision, which is being developed by Newcastle Homes. Their goal with this neighborhood is to bring more commerce and living space to the area located off Hillsboro Parkway.

Construction of several homes was already underway in the late part of 2020 and now there are a number of homes already completed and being sold off to new residents.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Brian Sparks with Ingram and Associates said that the idea behind the design of the neighborhoods was to evoke a certain nostalgia with the houses.

“On behalf of Ingram and Associates, US Steel and Newcastle Homes we think Hillsboro is a special place and it is a great story,” Sparks explained. Our theme is a ‘Return to the American Dream,’ and it is like those neighborhoods that we grew up in, that’s what it really reminds me of. We are so proud of Hillsboro and Newcastle and we appreciate the partnership with US Steel and the city of Helena.”

At the ribbon cutting ceremony Helena Mayor Brian Puckett noted that the neighborhood was a welcome addition to city and said that he looked forward to having the neighborhood completed.

“It is a gorgeous house and neighborhood. US steel has become great partners with the city and we are only wanting to continue that partnership because you can see the product that they put out and the distinction they bring to Helena,” Puckett said. “On behalf of the city welcome and congratulations.”

At the ceremony Newcastle Homes displayed a model house that approximates what the houses in the neighborhood will look like

Once the Henley neighborhood is completed it will feature 53 homes just off Hillsboro Parkway, with the goal of attracting new residents to the area and providing new options for people already living in the city.

Henley is the second phase of the development project by Newcastle Homes, with the first being the Appleford subdivision.