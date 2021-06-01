Class of 2021 will always fight back

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial

Entering the Chelsea High School football stadium on Tuesday, May 25, Emmanuel Latavious Moore looked to be in shock.

Walking with jubilation, he kept shaking his head with a grin from ear-to-ear, almost in disbelief at the momentous occasion—he was graduating high school.

Easily the most excited person on the Chelsea football field, he knew what a blessing it was.

Moore, like many, has faced his share of struggles in life, particularly over the last year, and in his case, the last month.

The senior, however, pulled through and overcame the obstacles to walk across the stage and grab his diploma, something he did with that same peppy walk he entered the stadium with.

Now, he has his whole life ahead of him. A chance to make from life what he wants, which was a message Chelsea Principal Brandon Turner shared with the class of 2021, as did many others at different graduation ceremonies this year.

Nothing about the last year has been normal, especially for high school students who are still learning new aspects of life on a daily basis.

All of a sudden, they were thrust into dealing with an issue they didn’t deserve, ruining much of their high school experience, or as us old folks call it, one of the best times of our lives.

Out of despair, however, this year’s graduates picked up the pieces and handled it better than many adults.

From having their junior year canceled early to starting this year masked and socially distanced, they found a way to make the most of their final year together.

Now, nothing can stop them.

Life knocks you down. It can be brutal, and it’s never easy to stand back up. The class of 2021, however, has already faced one of the biggest knockout punches possible, but this year’s seniors jumped back up and punched right back.

Can anything knock them down any harder?

Even if it does, they know what it takes to stand back up and fight through.

Just like Moore, every single graduate from this year should use his excitement as an example.

He set a goal for himself, and no matter what was thrown at him, he found a way to dodge it. Now, if he takes that same passion throughout life with him, people will notice and he will be able to achieve his goals.

Congratulations class of 2021, we know you will always stand tall in fighting for your dreams.