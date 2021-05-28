Regions to expand Valleydale Marketplace branch

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

Regions Bank is expanding the company’s Valleydale Marketplace branch in Shelby County this summer near the intersection of Caldwell Mill and Valleydale roads.

A spokesperson for the company, Alicia Anger, said these renovations are part of the company’s larger effort to update branches across the country, and incorporate more in-depth personal services and technology options. Anger is the vice president of corporate communications and media relations for Regions Bank.

The upcoming Valleydale layout will be based on the company’s newest branch-design, which is being incorporated into branches across the Southeast, Midwest and Texas. New amenities include guest Wi-Fi, an updated drive-up video banking ATM, and a video banking ATM in the vestibule that will connect customers with Regions bankers.

The company is also continuing to prioritize in-person service, and is expanding the branch’s overall staff to place a greater emphasis on customer service and to provide additional personalized banking options.

“These additions will provide a greater premium on personal service from local financial professionals, she said. “When people come in, they will not have to stand in a traditional teller line. Instead, they’ll be greeted personally by a Regions banker who can provide a full range of branch-banking services.”

The company is also increasing the branch’s building size to just over 3,000 square feet to accommodate the additional staff and services.

Most significant of the renovations will be the addition of the real-time video banking, which will allow the company to expand business hours to include evenings, weekends, and holidays. Anger said this change will ensure customers have full access to the branch’s banking services at any time.

This project has been a phased renovation, which has allowed the branch to remain open during construction. The renovation is expected to be completed this summer, during which time the branch’s new services will become fully operational.

The Valleydale branch is located inside Valleydale Village next to Express Oil Change and Zaxby’s.