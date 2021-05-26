Pelham holds inaugural High School Kickball Tournament

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Parks and Recreation partnered with Pelham High School to host their first-ever kickball tournament at Pelham City Park on Friday, May 21.

The event saw residents come out to the park to watch teams made up of different student and teacher groups from the high school compete against each other for the trophy.

According to Pelham Parks and Rec Assistant Director Alicia Walters, PHS Wrestling Coach Bill Strickland, along with other faculty, helped put together this event as a way to cap off the end of the year.

“This event was possible because of the great partnership between Pelham Parks & Recreation and the Pelham City Schools,” Walters said.

Even though the event was planned rather quickly, the park saw an incredible turnout with the stands and the parking lot packed.

“We had over 150 high school students participate in this first time Kickball Tournament. We had a great response from the students and the community and the hope is to continue to work together and make this an annual event,” Walters said.

Walters also expressed how grateful she was to be able to have this kind of partnership that benefitted the whole community.

For several hours teams that represented different facets of the high school played high-energy rounds of kickball. Even with some of the hottest weather that the city has seen all year, there was still a mood of excitement and enthusiasm as each ball was kicked, and each player made their way around the field.

After besting 14 other teams, it was unsurprising that the winner of the tournament was the group represented by the Pelham Soccer team. At the end of the night they were awarded the trophy in the first-ever Pelham High School Kickball Tournament.

The department created this partnership as way to further their mission of encouraging healthy outdoor activity, and having the public come out and learn more about the city’s parks.

Walters said that the department hopes to continue this tradition and others like it for years to come.