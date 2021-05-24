Dorothy Virginia Aldredge Gadberry

Calera

Dorothy Virginia Aldredge Gadberry, age 87, passed away at her home in Calera, surrounded by her family.

Celebration of life services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 at The Branch at Mission Hills in Alabaster, with Brooke Lovett officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Branch at Mission Hills.

She was born and raised in Pettis County, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Dorothy Aldredge; her husband, Charles Gadberry; her brother, Marvin and wife Jean Aldredge; her sister-in-law, Shirley Aldredge; son-in-law, Glenn Huffman; and granddaughter, Michelle Strawbridge.

She shared 69 years of marriage with Charles Gadberry. She worked for Kroger and the Bruno’s corporation and was the first female store manager for the Food World stores. She was a charter member at the Branch at Mission Hills.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved spending time with her family and friends, playing games, shopping, and traveling. She will be remembered for her love of family and friends, her determination and generosity, and her love of Jesus.

She is survived by her children, Ronnie Gadberry and Denise Huffman; her grandchildren, Lauren Burke, Cary (Deidra) Gadberry, Lindsay (Greg) Brand, and Stephany (William) Spradlin; and her great grandchildren, Shelby Strawbridge, Anna Strawbridge, Abigail Huffman, Patrick Gadberry, Avery Strawbridge, Caiden Gadberry, and Ryan Burke.

