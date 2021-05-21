Shelby County High School, Chelsea Park have new principals approved

By WILLIAM MARLOW / Special to the Reporter

The Shelby County Board of Education has approved new administrators for Shelby County High School and Chelsea Park Elementary School.

Kyle Dudley will serve as the new principal for Shelby County High School, and Mary Anderson will return to Chelsea Park Elementary School as the school’s next principal. Anderson previously served as an assistant principal at the school from 2014-2020.

Both appointments were unanimously approved during the Board’s May 20 meeting.

Dudley has 12 years of experience in education and currently serves as the assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Birmingham Southern College and has a master’s degree in secondary education as well as an instructional leadership certification from the University of Montevallo.

“Dr. Brooks, members of the board, I want to thank you so much for this amount of responsibility. I know that it requires a great deal of trust on your part. I’m so excited to be a part of this community. It is very special with great people, and I’m excited to meet them all,” Dudley said during the meeting. “I’d also like to thank Dr. Sayers for mentoring me through this process, and I’d like to thank my wife and daughter as we are truly excited to become part of the Shelby County High School family.”

Anderson is also excited about her new position and looking forward to returning to Chelsea Park Elementary School.

She has over 17 years of experience in public education, and most recently served as the principal at Helena Elementary School for the 2020-2021 school year. Before that, She served as a principal in the Cleveland School District in Mississippi.

“I just want to thank Dr. Brooks, and the board members. I have been blessed throughout my time here in Shelby County, and I’m just honored to continue to serve and very excited about the opportunity to lead in Chelsea,” Anderson said.

Anderson earned a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Delta State University.